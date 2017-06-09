The Jakarta Band Brings the Funk to the Skyline Beer Garden

EXPAND The Jakarta Band entertains downtown crowds with funky R&B. John Nicholl

Led by renowned bassist Isaac Points, the Jakarta Band has been known as a go-to act for all things funk, soul and R&B throughout Colorado for years. So it makes sense that for the grand opening of the Skyline Beer Garden, which opens downtown this evening, June 9, Jakarta will be there to help intoxicate the audience with pulsating rhythms and soulful melodies.

On June 8, the band provided a lively backdrop for a preview party with renditions of classics like "Let's Get It On" and "Too Close," as well as a funked-up version of the jazz standard "Take the A-Train." Solos from keyboardist Freddy Rodriguez took the tunes to new heights of musicianship, somehow managing to draw beer-drinkers away from the taps in order to get a closer listen.

EXPAND John Nicholl

A product of the combined efforts of the Downtown Denver Partnership and Downtown Denver Business Improvement District, the Beer Garden features a dozen local beers on tap, as well as such festival foods as brats, burgers and German pretzels. Ping pong, foosball and cornhole games are also available when the space in Skyline Park is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Beer Garden will feature live music from local acts every Friday and Saturday until it closes for the year in October; you can find more info on the booze-fest here. After its appearance tonight, the Jakarta Band will move on to the first of two shows at Q's Pub in Littleton.

The Skyline Beer Garden is just part of the Summer Mix debuting tonight. For more information, visit downtowndenver.com/summer.

