 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Slayer performed at 1STBANK Center on August 2, 2017.
Slayer performed at 1STBANK Center on August 2, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Metal Madness: Slayer and Avenged Sevenfold Announce Concerts

Westword Staff | March 5, 2018 | 10:50am
AA

Metal fans have reason to celebrate: Both Slayer and Avenged Sevenfold have announced Denver-area concerts.

Slayer will be playing at Fiddler's Green along with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18.

Tickets for Slayer go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, through AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Avenged Sevenfold's End of the World Tour will hit Denver's Pepsi Center Thursday, August 30, at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for that show also go on sale Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. through Altitude Tickets and Live Nation or by phone at 303-898-8497.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >