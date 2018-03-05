Metal Madness: Slayer and Avenged Sevenfold Announce Concerts

Metal fans have reason to celebrate: Both Slayer and Avenged Sevenfold have announced Denver-area concerts.
Slayer will be playing at Fiddler's Green along with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18.
Tickets for Slayer go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, through AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Avenged Sevenfold's End of the World Tour will hit Denver's Pepsi Center Thursday, August 30, at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets for that show also go on sale Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. through Altitude Tickets and Live Nation or by phone at 303-898-8497.
