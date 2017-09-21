Dead Cross Is Slayer Co-Founder Dave Lombardo's Heaviest Band Yet

After drummer Dave Lombardo ended his side project Philm in late 2015, he wanted to start a hardcore band that was harder and heavier than other bands he’d been in. That's saying a lot: Lombardo co-founded Slayer and tours with Suicidal Tendencies and the Misfits. Nonetheless, he wanted to take things up a notch and form a group that was like an out-of-control freight train, or a semi-truck that lost its brakes.

Dead Cross is that band. Now fronted by singer Mike Patton of Mr. Bungle and Faith No More, who collaborated with Lombardo in Fantômas, Dead Cross makes music as brutal as it comes. Hear for yourself on the act's self-titled debut, released last August on Patton’s Ipecac Recordings.

Before Philm disbanded, Lombardo had booked shows and lined up studio time. Instead of backing out of those arrangements, he formed Dead Cross, in part, to honor those commitments. The first bandmates were Retox guitarist Michael Crain and bassist Justin Pearson. In its earliest days, the Locust's Gabe Serbian sang with the act. One problem: The new band didn't have any songs and was under the gun to have something to play at those gigs.