Man Shot at the First Slim Cessna's Auto Club Concert

“The place was packed and rowdy. Michelle and Tony were busy behind the bar. All the people were dancing and singing along. It was a lovely and perfect Lion’s Lair evening.

“Then there was a short scuffle and a BANG! Some dude came stumbling in and collapsed at the front of the stage. The show and the party were over. That guy was shot!

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Months later I ran into the same guy, who showed me his scar. He’d been pierced in the side and was so proud. I was never sure what became of the shooter.”

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club celebrates its 25th anniversary with a three-night run at Globe Hall December 29 through 31.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.