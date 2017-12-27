 


Man Shot at the First Slim Cessna's Auto Club Concert
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Man Shot at the First Slim Cessna's Auto Club Concert

Karl Christian Krumpholz | December 27, 2017 | 5:33am
“The place was packed and rowdy. Michelle and Tony were busy behind the bar. All the people were dancing and singing along. It was a lovely and perfect Lion’s Lair evening.

“Then there was a short scuffle and a BANG! Some dude came stumbling in and collapsed at the front of the stage. The show and the party were over. That guy was shot!

“Months later I ran into the same guy, who showed me his scar. He’d been pierced in the side and was so proud. I was never sure what became of the shooter.”

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club celebrates its 25th anniversary with a three-night run at Globe Hall December 29 through 31.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

