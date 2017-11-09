SneekEazy Kicks Off Tonight With Sneakers, Music and Booze

The SneekEazy is the newest late-night hot spot to join the Golden Triangle neighborhood. The bar's next-door neighbor, Temple Nightclub, opened the last weekend of October.

SneekEazy, on Broadway, will provide a space for sneaker collectors, craft-cocktail sippers and music lovers alike to meet, dance and enjoy the cozy atmosphere.

The space is located in an expansive second-floor loft above Element Kitchen and Cocktail. At the top of the staircase is a display of the rarest, most coveted shoes on the market, including brands like Yeezy, Adidas, Nike and Alexander Wang.

SneekEazy will maintain a diverse inventory to peruse in person and will use a network of collectors to track down one-of-a-kind pieces, keeping sneaker enthusiasts on their toes.

There will also be a SneakerSom, a resident sneaker expert, to provide cobbler services and specialized custom footwear. Shoes will be available for purchase starting mid-November.

EXPAND The Sneekeazy will host live music every night of the week. Riley Cowing

Behind the venue's sneaker bar is the craft cocktail bar, surrounded by comfortable living room furniture. The bar carries local brands like Leopold Bros., Station 26 and Infinite Monkey Theorem. The extensive craft-cocktail list is sure to satisfy, and there are small bites available until 1 a.m. for $10 each. The food will be prepared by Chef John Tesar, the executive chef of Element Kitchen and Cocktail downstairs.

Within walking distance of other music venues like Bar Standard and Club Vinyl, it’s no surprise the SneekEazy will also host live music and DJs every night. The space is catering to a late-night crowd, opening doors at 7 p.m.; DJ sets begin at 8 p.m.

Tonight, SneekEazy will kick off two of its weekly events: Brews and Tattoos, and Crafted Thursday. The purchase of a signature cocktail will enter guests into a raffle to win one-of-a-kind sneaker, with art by tattoo artist Ozarmy. For the remainder of the evening, underground DJs, including residents DJ Danny Marin and Groove Work, will grace the space.

The space will also showcase regularly rotating artwork by local artists and other weekly events, like acoustic nights with local musicians. Stop by tonight to see what it’s all about or visit the SneekEazy website to see what is coming up next.

SneekEazy opening night, 7 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 1134 Broadway.

