menu

Snoop Dogg Brings Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to Denver

The Specials Honor Late Drummer John "Brad" Bradbury on Current Tour


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Snoop Dogg Brings Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to Denver

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 5:17 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Snoop Dogg returns to Denver in December.
Snoop Dogg returns to Denver in December.
Eric Gruneisen
A A

Last December, Snoop Dogg launched his own line of weed here in Denver, and earlier this year he headlined his third annual Merry Jane Wellness Retreat on 4/20 at Fiddler's Green. Since the smoke has cleared from that show and if you're jones-ing for some more Snoop, he's bringing his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, December 4. Snoop will joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, Pomona City Movement and LBC Movement. 

Tickets ($59.75-$65) go on sale on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or call 800-745-3000. 

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >