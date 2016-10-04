Snoop Dogg Brings Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to Denver

Snoop Dogg returns to Denver in December. Eric Gruneisen

Last December, Snoop Dogg launched his own line of weed here in Denver, and earlier this year he headlined his third annual Merry Jane Wellness Retreat on 4/20 at Fiddler's Green. Since the smoke has cleared from that show and if you're jones-ing for some more Snoop, he's bringing his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, December 4. Snoop will joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, Pomona City Movement and LBC Movement.

Tickets ($59.75-$65) go on sale on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or call 800-745-3000.