Snowboard on the Block Festival and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

EXPAND Lettuce headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday. Brandon Marshall

There are a few two-night stands in town this weekend, including country star Brantley Gilbert at Red Rocks, Cake at the Boulder Theater and Mandolin Orange at the Bluebird Theater. The Snowboard on the Block Festival is over two days as well, with a lineup that includes Wolfmother, Afroman, Chief Keef, MartyParty and more. The Cloak and Dagger Festival is at Club Vinyl and City Hall on Saturday, with Justin Martin, Audio, MK, Monkey Safari and more. This weekend's shows also include St. Lucia, the Stones Throw 20th Anniversary Tour, Lettuce and a co-headline bill of Ja Rule and Ashanti. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Brantley Gilbert (also October 15)

$39.50-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

St. Lucia

$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Block Festival (also October 15)

$49.98-494.48, 4 p.m., DPAC Sculpture Park

Cake (also October 15)

$49.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Stones Throw 20th Anniversary Tour

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Borgeous

$15, 9 p.m., The Church

Getter

$20/$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Mandolin Orange (also October 15)

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Alestorm

$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bobby Long

$14-$16, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Charlie Parr

$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Rachael Yamagata

$20/$25, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Lettuce

$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Annie Moses Band

$30-$50, 7:30 p.m., Buell Theatre

Cloak & Dagger Music Festival

$35-$75, 5 p.m., City Hall and Club Vinyl

Colbie Caillat

$25-$28, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Dizzy Wright

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kishi Bashi

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Metal for Mutts 2

$10, 7 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

Ja Rule and Ashanti

$38.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Scott O'Neil & the Rosetta Music Society

$33-$50, 7 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree

Denver Record Collectors Fall Expo

$2, 10 a.m., Northglenn Ramada Plaza, Northglenn

Aaron Gillespie and Ace Enders

$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Larry Wegner & CJ Nicolai

$5, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret