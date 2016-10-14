Snowboard on the Block Festival and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Lettuce headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday.
Brandon Marshall
There are a few two-night stands in town this weekend, including country star Brantley Gilbert at Red Rocks, Cake at the Boulder Theater and Mandolin Orange at the Bluebird Theater. The Snowboard on the Block Festival is over two days as well, with a lineup that includes Wolfmother, Afroman, Chief Keef, MartyParty and more. The Cloak and Dagger Festival is at Club Vinyl and City Hall on Saturday, with Justin Martin, Audio, MK, Monkey Safari and more. This weekend's shows also include St. Lucia, the Stones Throw 20th Anniversary Tour, Lettuce and a co-headline bill of Ja Rule and Ashanti. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
Brantley Gilbert (also October 15)
$39.50-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
St. Lucia
$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Block Festival (also October 15)
$49.98-494.48, 4 p.m., DPAC Sculpture Park
Cake (also October 15)
$49.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Stones Throw 20th Anniversary Tour
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Borgeous
$15, 9 p.m., The Church
Getter
$20/$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Mandolin Orange (also October 15)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Alestorm
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bobby Long
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Charlie Parr
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Rachael Yamagata
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
Lettuce
$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Annie Moses Band
$30-$50, 7:30 p.m., Buell Theatre
Cloak & Dagger Music Festival
$35-$75, 5 p.m., City Hall and Club Vinyl
Colbie Caillat
$25-$28, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins
Dizzy Wright
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kishi Bashi
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Metal for Mutts 2
$10, 7 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
Ja Rule and Ashanti
$38.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Scott O'Neil & the Rosetta Music Society
$33-$50, 7 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree
Denver Record Collectors Fall Expo
$2, 10 a.m., Northglenn Ramada Plaza, Northglenn
Aaron Gillespie and Ace Enders
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Larry Wegner & CJ Nicolai
$5, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
