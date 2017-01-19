Social Distortion, Santana and Every New Concert Denver Announcement
Social Distortion comes to the Boulder Theater and Ogden Theatre in March.
Aaron Thackeray
Social Distortion returns to the area, with a show at the Boulder Theater, on Wednesday, March 29 and at the Ogden Theatre, on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Tickets for the three shows ($40) go on sale on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m.
Santana, who released his live DVD/CD Santana IV: Live at the House of Blues Las Vegas last October, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, July 10. Tickets ($49.95-$129.95) go on sale on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m.
Idina Menzel will be at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in support of her fifth solo studio album, Idina. Tickets ($29.50-$105) go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Jackie Greene: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
EGi: Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jon Wayne & the Pain: Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Larry and His Flask: With Flatfoot 56, Sun., April 16, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Pacific Dub: Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Stolas: With Mylets, Icarus the Owl, Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Alina Baraz: Sun., March 5, 9 p.m., $19.50/$22.
Hurray for the Riff Raff: Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $16/$20.
Mipso: With Gipsy Moon, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $16/$18.
Morbid Angel: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $30.
Too Many Zooz: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Vadar: With Internal Bleeding, Sacrifical Slaughter, Voices of Ruin, Micawber, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $16/$20.
Aimee Mann: With Jonathan Coulton, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35
BoomBox: Sat., June 10, 11 p.m., $25/$27.50.
Dennis DeYoung and the Music of STYX: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $45-$69.50.
George Winston: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $25-$45.
Jean Luc Ponty: Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., $30-$45.
Nahko and Medicine for the People: Thu., June 8, 8:30 p.m., $25.
Social Distortion: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $40.
Victor Wooten Trio: Featuring Dennis Chambers and Bob Franscheschini, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The New Mastersounds: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
Idina Menzel: Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $29-$105.50.
Beats Antique: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $27.50/$30.
Bass Physics: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
From Good Homes: Mon., March 20, 9 p.m., $35.
Robert Randolph & the Family Band: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $25/$27.50.
Judah & the Lion: Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $20
Trev Rich: Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$20.
Aaron Urist: Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $5.
Jon Wayne & the Pain: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Larry and His Flask: With Flatfoot 56, Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Wolfer: With Shake Me Wake Me and Red Swing, Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $8.
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
River Whyless: Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17
Tim Kasher: With Allison Weiss, Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Wild Reeds: With Blank Range, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dead Meadow: With the Flash Hits, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Jay Som and the Courtneys: Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Michigan Rattlers: Wed., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
SiR: With SF1, Retrofette, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $8.
Tennyson: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Wind and the Wave: With Allison Pierce, Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
888: Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
AmandasChronicles: Sun., Feb. 26, noon, $35/$95.
AngelMaker: With Falsifier, Extortionist, Filth, Vaalbara, Fist Thrower, Tue., March 7, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Call Me Karizma & The Emo Espresso Tour: With Cosmos & Creature, Kid Quill, Patternist, Tue., March 14, 6 p.m., $15-$75.
Erra: With Phinehas, Auras, Tue., April 11, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Larry and His Flask: With Flatfoot 56, Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Jon Wayne & the Pain: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Oathbreaker: With Khemmis, Jaye Jayle, Of Feather and Bone, Mon., April 3, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Pacific Dub: Thu., March 2, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Power Trip: With Destruction Unit, Primal Rite, Call of the Void, Tue., March 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Stolas: With Mylets, Icarus the Owl, Mon., April 10, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Trapdoor Social: Thu., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Burial Plot: With Lonely Bones, Thu., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Dorsia: With As Above, So Below, One Way To Live, Letter 9, Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Iridium: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $12.
Social Distortion: With Jade Jackson, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m.; Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $40.
2CELLOS: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
BoomBox & Nahko and Medicine for the People: Fri., June 9, 6 p.m., $39.95.
Santana: Mon., July 10, 8 p.m., $49.95-$129.95.
Ian Ethan Case & Grayson Erhard: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Lisa Loeb: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Minus the Bear: With Beach Slang, Sand, Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Real Friends: With Tiny Moving Parts, Have Mercy, Broadside, Nothing, Nowhere, Thu., May 4, 6 p.m., $20-$24.
Red Bull Sound Select: The Cool Kids: With River Tiber, the ReMINDers, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $5 w/ RSVP/ $15 w/o RSVP.
SIA Center Stage 2017: Featuring Red Fang, Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20.
Tonight We Rise: With the Anchor, Earth Groans, the Coast is Ours, the Burial Plot, Victim Culture, Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
