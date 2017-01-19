Social Distortion, Santana and Every New Concert Denver Announcement

Social Distortion comes to the Boulder Theater and Ogden Theatre in March. Aaron Thackeray

Social Distortion returns to the area, with a show at the Boulder Theater, on Wednesday, March 29 and at the Ogden Theatre, on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Tickets for the three shows ($40) go on sale on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m.

Santana, who released his live DVD/CD Santana IV: Live at the House of Blues Las Vegas last October, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, July 10. Tickets ($49.95-$129.95) go on sale on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m.

Idina Menzel will be at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in support of her fifth solo studio album, Idina. Tickets ($29.50-$105) go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Jackie Greene: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $17/$20.



THE BLACK SHEEP

EGi: Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Jon Wayne & the Pain: Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Larry and His Flask: With Flatfoot 56, Sun., April 16, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Pacific Dub: Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Stolas: With Mylets, Icarus the Owl, Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Alina Baraz: Sun., March 5, 9 p.m., $19.50/$22.

Hurray for the Riff Raff: Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $16/$20.

Mipso: With Gipsy Moon, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $16/$18.

Morbid Angel: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $30.

Too Many Zooz: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $20.75-$25.

Vadar: With Internal Bleeding, Sacrifical Slaughter, Voices of Ruin, Micawber, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $16/$20.



BOULDER THEATER

Aimee Mann: With Jonathan Coulton, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35

BoomBox: Sat., June 10, 11 p.m., $25/$27.50.

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of STYX: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $45-$69.50.

George Winston: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $25-$45.

Jean Luc Ponty: Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., $30-$45.

Nahko and Medicine for the People: Thu., June 8, 8:30 p.m., $25.

Social Distortion: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $40.

Victor Wooten Trio: Featuring Dennis Chambers and Bob Franscheschini, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The New Mastersounds: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $22/$25.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Idina Menzel: Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $29-$105.50.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Beats Antique: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $27.50/$30.



FOX THEATRE

Bass Physics: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

From Good Homes: Mon., March 20, 9 p.m., $35.

Robert Randolph & the Family Band: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $25/$27.50.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Judah & the Lion: Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $20

Trev Rich: Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$20.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Aaron Urist: Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $5.

Jon Wayne & the Pain: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $12.

Larry and His Flask: With Flatfoot 56, Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $13/$15.

Wolfer: With Shake Me Wake Me and Red Swing, Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $8.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Bud Bronson & the Good Timers: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

River Whyless: Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17

Tim Kasher: With Allison Weiss, Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The Wild Reeds: With Blank Range, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Dead Meadow: With the Flash Hits, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Jay Som and the Courtneys: Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Michigan Rattlers: Wed., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

SiR: With SF1, Retrofette, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $8.

Tennyson: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The Wind and the Wave: With Allison Pierce, Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $12-$14.



MARQUIS THEATER

888: Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

AmandasChronicles: Sun., Feb. 26, noon, $35/$95.

AngelMaker: With Falsifier, Extortionist, Filth, Vaalbara, Fist Thrower, Tue., March 7, 6 p.m., $12-$15.

Call Me Karizma & The Emo Espresso Tour: With Cosmos & Creature, Kid Quill, Patternist, Tue., March 14, 6 p.m., $15-$75.

Erra: With Phinehas, Auras, Tue., April 11, 6 p.m., $13-$15.

Larry and His Flask: With Flatfoot 56, Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Jon Wayne & the Pain: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Oathbreaker: With Khemmis, Jaye Jayle, Of Feather and Bone, Mon., April 3, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Pacific Dub: Thu., March 2, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Power Trip: With Destruction Unit, Primal Rite, Call of the Void, Tue., March 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Stolas: With Mylets, Icarus the Owl, Mon., April 10, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Trapdoor Social: Thu., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Burial Plot: With Lonely Bones, Thu., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Dorsia: With As Above, So Below, One Way To Live, Letter 9, Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Iridium: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $12.



OGDEN THEATRE

Social Distortion: With Jade Jackson, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m.; Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $40.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



2CELLOS: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

BoomBox & Nahko and Medicine for the People: Fri., June 9, 6 p.m., $39.95.

Santana: Mon., July 10, 8 p.m., $49.95-$129.95.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Ian Ethan Case & Grayson Erhard: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $15.

Lisa Loeb: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Minus the Bear: With Beach Slang, Sand, Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

Real Friends: With Tiny Moving Parts, Have Mercy, Broadside, Nothing, Nowhere, Thu., May 4, 6 p.m., $20-$24.

Red Bull Sound Select: The Cool Kids: With River Tiber, the ReMINDers, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $5 w/ RSVP/ $15 w/o RSVP.

SIA Center Stage 2017: Featuring Red Fang, Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20.

Tonight We Rise: With the Anchor, Earth Groans, the Coast is Ours, the Burial Plot, Victim Culture, Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

