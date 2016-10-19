Soda Jerk Presents and Cervantes' Masterpiece Take Over Hodi's Half Note

EXPAND Hodi's Half Note Hodi's Half Note Facebook Page

Just over a year after the folks at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom took over the Aggie Theatre, they entered into a joint venture with fellow independent promoter Soda Jerk Presents (who operate the Summit Music Hall, Marquis Theatre, Moon Room and the Black Sheep) to take over another venue in downtown Fort Collins: Hodi's Half Note.

After a decades-long stint as the Starlight, the 300-capacity Hodi's Half Note opened a decade ago and has since brought in a variety of national and local bands, including rock, hip-hop, bluegrass, reggae or electronica acts.

“I am very excited about this new venture," Soda Jerk Presents owner Mike Barsch said in a statement. "I used to book shows at the Starlight back in the late '90s/early 2000s and have done a few things there since it’s been Hodi’s. I have always loved this venue and the city of Fort Collins. I cannot wait to start filling the calendar with amazing shows!”

Scott Morrill, one of the Cervantes' partners, said in a statement that he's "looking forward to joining forces with Hodi's and Soda Jerk to create the best intimate room in Fort Collins. We have some exciting plans for the club that will improve the experience for the bands and the fans."

