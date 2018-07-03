Song Premiere: Over Time Drops "Stay Inside"

Bassist and vocalist Benjamin Kellogg has spent years lending his trademark raspy snarl to a host of Denver-based bands, but it never seemed to fit as perfectly as it does in his current project, Over Time.

Kellogg, best known for fronting the Fat Wreck-influenced band Anchor Point, has also released two solo EPs.

He formed Over Time in 2016 with guitarists Brian Burke and Ira Dechter and drummer Joel Gonzalez, and released its debut EP, Chances, shortly after.

Today we bring you the group's newest single, "Stay Inside," a ferocious, shout-along anthem in the vein of hardcore punk bands like Comeback Kid and Stretch Arm Strong, as well as a call-out to people struggling with personal, internal conflicts.

All proceeds generated from the act's Bandcamp page will go to the Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, an organization that provides 24/7 crisis services and assistance.

"This is a song about finding an option, after you've seemingly run out of them," Kellog says. "We wanted to try and put as many of our collective influences into one song as possible, and this is what came out."

The track, recorded by Alex Almquist at Evergroove Studios, can be heard below. Donations can be made by clicking the download link.