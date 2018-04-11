Party Underground at Sorted 8

In Denver, major electronic shows are as common as brunch specials, and it takes a lot for the city's EDM fans to get excited. But "excited" definitely describes how they feel about Sorted, the underground rave night held a couple of times a year in a temporarily converted warehouse or art space.

"Sorted throws underground electronic music events inspired by U.K. techno and bass music," explains Veronica Lamaak, one of the group's founders. "Our last warehouse event was our two-year anniversary back in October, with Peverelist, Hodge, Acre and Terry Donovan. It’s been a hit, and although we’ve had some club nights since, we’re itching and ready for another all-night event continuing our numbered series with Sorted #8."

EXPAND Wallace Winfrey and Veronica Lamaak. Michelle Maciel Photography