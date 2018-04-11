Party Underground at Sorted 8

In Denver, major electronic shows are as common as brunch specials, and it takes a lot for the city's EDM fans to get excited. But "excited" definitely describes how they feel about Sorted, the underground rave night held a couple of times a year in a temporarily converted warehouse or art space.
"Sorted throws underground electronic music events inspired by U.K. techno and bass music," explains Veronica Lamaak, one of the group's founders. "Our last warehouse event was our two-year anniversary back in October, with Peverelist, Hodge, Acre and Terry Donovan. It’s been a hit, and although we’ve had some club nights since, we’re itching and ready for another all-night event continuing our numbered series with Sorted #8."
Lamaak, an employee at the Black Box and a staple in the bass-music scene, is also involved with local dance night and record label Fringeworthy, and she's committed to promoting and enjoying the music she loves. She sets up Sorted events with Wallace Winfrey, aka newnumbertwo, another mainstay in the electronic music community who has been throwing raves for the past 25 years. He's also one of Sorted's resident DJs.
"I am so stoked for the lineup we've put together for Sorted #8. It so accurately reflects who we are and what we're about," Winfrey says.
This time around, Pangaea, Ganesa & Squane, and newnumbertwo will perform.
"Pangaea, along with [producers] Pearson Sound and Ben UFO, have curated one of best techno labels to emerge in the last fifteen years: Hessle Audio," Winfrey says. "Both Pearson Sound and Ben UFO have played here, but we've never seen Pangaea work a Colorado dance floor, so it's incredibly exciting to be able to finally get him on a Sorted lineup. It's definitely a bucket-list booking for me."
Sorted #8, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., May 12, location TBD. Stay tuned to the event's Facebook page for more information and tickets, which go on sale April 12.
