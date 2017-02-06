Sound of the Rockies to Dispatch Singing Valentine's Day Quartets

EXPAND Sound of the Rockies offers up singing quartets to wow your significant other this Valentine's Day. Sound of the Rockies

Are you sick of giving your loved ones love letters, chocolates and roses each Valentine's Day? The nonprofit group Sound of the Rockies is here to spice things up.

The organization, which comprises metro-area quartets, will deliver a cappella songs all over Denver, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

Each time they play Cupid, the musicians will deliver two love songs, arranged with four-part harmonies, and present a red rose, chocolates and a personalized card — even posing with the recipient for a mere $60.

The organization has used this service as one of its biggest fundraisers for twenty years.

If you're love-less this Valentine's Day (or just too shy to send a song to yourself), you can hear Sound of the Rockies' international-champion quartet Four Voices at a concert called A Wrinkle in Time, at 2 and 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus. Tickets are available at the Newman Center's website.

See what these performances look like below: