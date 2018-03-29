 


MLIMA will be one of the bands performing at the Spread the Word Music Festival.
Alan Westman

Spread the Word Music Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

Westword Staff | March 29, 2018 | 6:07am
AA

The multi-genre Spread the Word Music Festival will spotlight some of Colorado's best emerging bands and DJs over three days and five stages this May.

The 2018 lineup includes Bass Physics, Magic Beans, Tatnka, Skydyed, the Jeff Austin Band, Everyone Orchestra and more.

The sixth-annual Spread the Word will also include live painters, silent discos, food trucks and snowboard giveaways.

Festivities will take place Friday, May 11, to Sunday, May 13, at the Fox Street Compound, 725 West 39th Avenue.

For tickets, which cost $20 for one day and $50 for the weekend, and more information, go to the Spread the Word Festival website.

