Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on August 21, 2016.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on August 21, 2016.
Tobin Voggesser

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce Red Rocks Live Album

Westword Staff | October 12, 2017 | 10:00am
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will release their first live album, Live at Red Rocks, on November 10 on Stax Records. The album is a full-length live recording of the band's first headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Live at Red Rocks is a collection of eighteen songs that the band played at Red Rocks on August 21, 2016; that date also marked the one-year anniversary of the Night Sweats' self-titled debut.

Cover art for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' new album.
Cover art for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' new album.
Courtesy of the artist

Pre-order the album starting Friday, October 13, and you'll receive a download of "Failing Dirge"/"I've Been Failing," the night's opener. The song includes music from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which performed it with the Night Sweats.

Watch the performance here:

