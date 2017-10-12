Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce Red Rocks Live Album

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will release their first live album, Live at Red Rocks, on November 10 on Stax Records. The album is a full-length live recording of the band's first headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Live at Red Rocks is a collection of eighteen songs that the band played at Red Rocks on August 21, 2016; that date also marked the one-year anniversary of the Night Sweats' self-titled debut.

EXPAND Cover art for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' new album. Courtesy of the artist