Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers Announce Denver Concert

Good news for classic-rock fans: Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers announced that they'll embark on a North American tour, starting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 10 and ending on July 14 in Bethel, New York.
The acts will land at Denver's Pepsi Center on Tuesday, June 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. and start at $49.50. They can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.
