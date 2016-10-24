Stevie Nicks and the Best Shows in Denver This Week
|
Stevie Nicks headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Brandon Marshall
While there are a pair of huge shows at the Pepsi Center — Tool and Stevie Nicks — this week, there are a lot of other shows on tap this week that are just as worthy, whether it be Nelly, Margo Price, Meshuggah, Marillion or LVL UP. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
Meshuggah
$29.50/$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Margo Price
$14,99-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Paa Kow
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Gaby Moreno
$10, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
Marillion
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
United We Stand Festival
4 p.m. Macky Auditorium, Boulder
Purity Ring
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Failure
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Whitechapel
$18/$20, 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Tim Reynolds and TR3
$22/$25, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Michael Graves (of the Misfits)
$10, 9 p.m., Quixote's True Blue
The Bunny the Bear
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Moon Room at the Summit Music Hall
Lewis Del Mar
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Mountain Goats
$25, 7 p.m. eTown Hall, Boulder
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
Tool
$75-$95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Stryper
$22-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Upcoming Events
-
The Summer Set
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:30pm
-
Widespread Panic
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 8:00pm
-
The Burroughs' 3rd Annual Halloween Extravaganza
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 8:00pm
-
A Vintage Future
TicketsSun., Oct. 30, 7:00pm
-
Il Divo
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 7:30pm
Real Big Fish
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Perpetual Groove
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
$uicideboy$
$20-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Solid Ocean
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
LVL UP
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Nobunny
$11/$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Stellar Corpses
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl
The Moth & the Flame
$12/$14, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
Stevie Nicks
$49.50-$150, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center
Giraffage and XXYYXX
$22.50/$27.50, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Nelly
$42/$45, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Russ
$25-$40, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Brillz
$12/$15, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, Boulder
SoDown
$12/$15, 9 p.m.. Bluebird Theater
Reel Big Fish
$23-$25, 8 p.m. Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Eleanor Tallie
$15, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Katastro
$12, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
The Mountain Goats (duo)
$25, 9 p.m. hi-dive
The Meditations
$20-$25, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Paula Santoro, Ian Faquini & Quartet
$20-$35, 8 p.m. Baur's Listening Lounge
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Thu., Oct. 27, 9:00pmNelly
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, CO
-
Wed., Oct. 26, 8:00pmTickets Tool
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
-
Thu., Oct. 27, 7:00pmTickets Stevie Nicks
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
3263 S. Broadway
Englewood, CO 80110
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Katastro
TicketsWed., Oct. 26, 7:30pm
-
The Moth & the Flame
TicketsThu., Oct. 27, 7:30pm
-
The Infamous Stringdusters: Big Top Halloween
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:00pm
-
Rend Collective
TicketsThu., Oct. 27, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!