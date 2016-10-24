menu

Stevie Nicks and the Best Shows in Denver This Week




Stevie Nicks and the Best Shows in Denver This Week

Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:26 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Stevie Nicks headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday.EXPAND
Stevie Nicks headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Brandon Marshall
A A

While there are a pair of huge shows at the Pepsi Center — Tool and Stevie Nicks — this week, there are a lot of other shows on tap this week that are just as worthy, whether it be Nelly, Margo Price, Meshuggah, Marillion or LVL UP. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

Meshuggah
$29.50/$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Margo Price
$14,99-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Paa Kow
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Gaby Moreno
$10, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Marillion
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

United We Stand Festival
4 p.m. Macky Auditorium, Boulder

Purity Ring
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Failure
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Whitechapel
$18/$20, 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Tim Reynolds and TR3
$22/$25, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Michael Graves (of the Misfits)
$10, 9 p.m., Quixote's True Blue

The Bunny the Bear
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Moon Room at the Summit Music Hall

Lewis Del Mar
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Mountain Goats
$25, 7 p.m. eTown Hall, Boulder

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

Tool
$75-$95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Stryper
$22-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Real Big Fish
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Perpetual Groove
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

$uicideboy$
$20-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Solid Ocean
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

LVL UP
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Nobunny
$11/$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Stellar Corpses
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl

The Moth & the Flame
$12/$14, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Stevie Nicks
$49.50-$150, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center

Giraffage and XXYYXX
$22.50/$27.50, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Nelly
$42/$45, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Russ
$25-$40, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Brillz
$12/$15, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, Boulder

SoDown
$12/$15, 9 p.m.. Bluebird Theater 

Reel Big Fish
$23-$25, 8 p.m. Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Eleanor Tallie
$15, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Katastro
$12, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

The Mountain Goats (duo)
$25, 9 p.m. hi-dive

The Meditations
$20-$25, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Paula Santoro, Ian Faquini & Quartet
$20-$35, 8 p.m. Baur's Listening Lounge

Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

miles
Ogden Theatre
More Info
More Info

935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

miles
Gothic Theatre
More Info
More Info

3263 S. Broadway
Englewood, CO 80110

303-788-0984

www.gothictheatre.com

