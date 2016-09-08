Stevie Nicks Coming To Denver and All New Concert Announcements

Amanda Palmer, who performed with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks in 2013, comes to the Boulder Theater in November. Brandon Marshall

Stevie Nicks brings her 24 Karat Gold Tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, October 27, with the Pretenders opening. Tickets ($49.50-$150) go on sale on Monday, September 12 at 10 a.m.

Amanda Palmer will be at the Boulder on Thursday, November 17 and tickets ($24.50/$27.50) go on sale on Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m.

The Indigo Girls headline a fundraiser for Swallow Hill Music's Outreach Programs on Wednesday, November 16 and tickets ($175) are on sale now.

AGGIE THEATRE

Euforquestra: With Cycles and the Maytags, Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$15

Goldfish: With jackLNDN, Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $16/$18.

Tatanka: Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $8/$12.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12

A Heady Halloween: Sat., Oct. 22, 5 p.m., $10.

Jimmy Eat World: With the Hunna, Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $35.

Through the Roots: Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

A Tribe Called Red: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $12-$14.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Luther Dickinson & Rich Robinson: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20.

Paper Bird: With the Ballroom Thieves, Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$30.

Sabrina Carpenter: Mon., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $18

Saul Hernandez: Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $20-$25.



BOULDER THEATER

Amanda Palmer: Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $24.50/$27.50.

Amos Lee: Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $49.50/$59.50.

DeVotchKa: With the Dirty Femmes, Fri., Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 8:30 p.m., $29.50.

The Pearl Street Music & Arts Festival: Featuring Blind Pilot, Langhorne Slim, Quiet Life and Sun Jr., Sun., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $25/$29.

Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35-$65/2-day pass $90.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Blockhead & Lusine: Thu., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Damien Escobar: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $45-$65.

Danny Brown: With Maxo Kream and ZelooperZ, Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $22/$25.

The Nth Power: Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

Yelawolf: With Bubba Sparxxx, Struggle Jennings, Jelly Roll, Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$28.



1STBANK CENTER

Steven Curtis Chapman: With Crowder, Unspoken, Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $24.99-$59.99.



FOX THEATRE



Brillz: Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25/$28.

The Geek X Vrv: With Stelouse, Wed., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15/$17.

Joshua David Trio: With Dave Bruzza (of Greensky Bluegrass), Sun., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $15/$17.

Luther Dickinson & Rich Robinson: Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $17.50/$20.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Jimmy Eat World: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $34.99.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Dance Yourself Clean: Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

In the Whale: Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m.

Lewis Del Mar: Tue., Oct. 25, 9 p.m.

Trash Talk: With Antwon, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15/$18.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Fantastic Negrito: Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

Screaming Females: Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $13/$15.

Sweater Beats: Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $13/$15.



MARQUIS THEATER

Black Pussy: Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Busdriver: With Metasota, Earsiq & Friends, Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Frank Iero & The Patience: With the So So Glos, Wed., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Helmet: With Local H, Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Jessica Hernandez and The Deltas: With Tancred, Mon., Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., $5.

Metro Station: With Palaye Royale, The Strive, Tue., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

SIMS: Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $12.

No More Excuses: With Pipe Wrench Fight, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $10.



OGDEN THEATRE

Halloween Hootenanny: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $10.

Jimmy Eat World: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $34.99.

The Motet: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $32-$35.

Nahko and Medicine for the People: With the Flobots (12/31), Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $32.50/$50.

The Wonder Years / Real Friends: With Knuckle Puck, Moose Blood, Seaway, Sun., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., $22/$25.

YG: With RJ, Kamaiyah, Sad Boy, Sun., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., $35/$60.



PEPSI CENTER

Stevie Nicks: With the Pretenders, Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $49.50-$150.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Through the Roots: With Dustin Thomas, Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $15-$18.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Congress: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.



SWALLOW HILL

Indigo Girls: With Danielle Howle. A fundraiser for Swallow Hill Music's Outreach Programs, Wed., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., $175

