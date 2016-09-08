Stevie Nicks Coming To Denver and All New Concert Announcements
Amanda Palmer, who performed with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks in 2013, comes to the Boulder Theater in November.
Brandon Marshall
Stevie Nicks brings her 24 Karat Gold Tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, October 27, with the Pretenders opening. Tickets ($49.50-$150) go on sale on Monday, September 12 at 10 a.m.
Amanda Palmer will be at the Boulder on Thursday, November 17 and tickets ($24.50/$27.50) go on sale on Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m.
The Indigo Girls headline a fundraiser for Swallow Hill Music's Outreach Programs on Wednesday, November 16 and tickets ($175) are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Euforquestra: With Cycles and the Maytags, Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Goldfish: With jackLNDN, Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $16/$18.
Tatanka: Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $8/$12.
Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12
A Heady Halloween: Sat., Oct. 22, 5 p.m., $10.
Jimmy Eat World: With the Hunna, Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $35.
Through the Roots: Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
A Tribe Called Red: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Luther Dickinson & Rich Robinson: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20.
Paper Bird: With the Ballroom Thieves, Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$30.
Sabrina Carpenter: Mon., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $18
Saul Hernandez: Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Amanda Palmer: Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $24.50/$27.50.
Amos Lee: Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $49.50/$59.50.
DeVotchKa: With the Dirty Femmes, Fri., Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 8:30 p.m., $29.50.
The Pearl Street Music & Arts Festival: Featuring Blind Pilot, Langhorne Slim, Quiet Life and Sun Jr., Sun., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $25/$29.
Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35-$65/2-day pass $90.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Blockhead & Lusine: Thu., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Damien Escobar: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $45-$65.
Danny Brown: With Maxo Kream and ZelooperZ, Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
The Nth Power: Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Yelawolf: With Bubba Sparxxx, Struggle Jennings, Jelly Roll, Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Steven Curtis Chapman: With Crowder, Unspoken, Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $24.99-$59.99.
Brillz: Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25/$28.
The Geek X Vrv: With Stelouse, Wed., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15/$17.
Joshua David Trio: With Dave Bruzza (of Greensky Bluegrass), Sun., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $15/$17.
Luther Dickinson & Rich Robinson: Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $17.50/$20.
Jimmy Eat World: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $34.99.
Dance Yourself Clean: Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
In the Whale: Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m.
Lewis Del Mar: Tue., Oct. 25, 9 p.m.
Trash Talk: With Antwon, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
Fantastic Negrito: Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
Screaming Females: Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
Sweater Beats: Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
Black Pussy: Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Busdriver: With Metasota, Earsiq & Friends, Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Frank Iero & The Patience: With the So So Glos, Wed., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Helmet: With Local H, Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Jessica Hernandez and The Deltas: With Tancred, Mon., Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., $5.
Metro Station: With Palaye Royale, The Strive, Tue., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
SIMS: Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $12.
No More Excuses: With Pipe Wrench Fight, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $10.
Halloween Hootenanny: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $10.
Jimmy Eat World: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $34.99.
The Motet: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $32-$35.
Nahko and Medicine for the People: With the Flobots (12/31), Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $32.50/$50.
The Wonder Years / Real Friends: With Knuckle Puck, Moose Blood, Seaway, Sun., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., $22/$25.
YG: With RJ, Kamaiyah, Sad Boy, Sun., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., $35/$60.
Stevie Nicks: With the Pretenders, Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $49.50-$150.
Through the Roots: With Dustin Thomas, Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
The Congress: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Indigo Girls: With Danielle Howle. A fundraiser for Swallow Hill Music's Outreach Programs, Wed., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., $175
