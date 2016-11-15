Sting Coming to the Fillmore, Devendra Banhart Headline Boulder Theater
|
Sting headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in February.
Aaron Thackeray
Sting, who teamed up with Peter Gabriel at the Pepsi Center last July, returns to the area but at the much more intimate Fillmore Auditorium on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The tour is in support of the singer and bassist's brand new album, 57th & 9th, and features his longtime guitarist Dominic Miller, drummer Josh Freese and guitarist Rufus Miller. Sting's son Joe Sumner, who's also part of Fiction Plane, and Tex Mex band The Last Bandoleros, will open the show.
Members of the Sting.com fan club can purchase tickets starting today, Tuesday, November 15, and Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale ticket sales from 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 17 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20. General admission tickets ($90) go on sale on Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m.
Devendra Banhart, who released his ninth studio album (Ape in the Pink Marble) in September, headlines the Boulder Theater on Friday, February 3; tickets ($25/$30) go on sale on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.
