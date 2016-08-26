Street Artists Take Part in First-Ever RiNo Music Festival

EXPAND Street artists represent at RiNo music festival this Friday. Pat Milbery

While the musical lineup for tonight's inaugural RiNo Music Festival is an impressive one, featuring Silversun Pickups, 888, St. Lucia, Bishop Briggs, A Silent Film and more, the lineup of visual artists rivals it. Street art is going to be plentiful this evening, as an impressive roster of local talent will be on hand — many of whom have painted in RiNo before it was called RiNo.

To kick it all off this week, Pat Milbery and Pat McKinney painted the barrier asides you see pictured above. In addition, Milbery curated the list of artists for the event to go hand in hand with the music. Other artists painting tonight will include Scot Lefavor, Anthony Garcia, Mike Graves, This Crew, JB Snyder, Remington Robinson and more, Milbery says. The artists will be creating huge murals on big wooden panel boards, in increments of three or four panels for each artist.

The six-acre lot at 3715 Chestnut Place has been transformed into a 5,000-person venue and a new space for the neighborhood to utilize, marking a milestone for AEG and its partnership with the lot's owner, Bernard Hurley, who hopes to add more concerts and events to this area over time.

The RiNo Music Festival begins at 4:30 p.m. today and tickets are going for $40. Buy tickets and find out more on AXS's website.