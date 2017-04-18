STS9 to Play Red Rocks for Fifteenth (!) Time Over Three Nights in September

Sound Tribe Sector 9 will perform at Red Rocks in September. Sound Tribe Sector 9

Sound Tribe Sector 9 has announced a three-night Colorado stand — September 8-10 — in celebration of the group's twentieth anniversary.

“We are so excited and truly honored to play Red Rocks to kick off the celebration of STS9's first 20 years,” said the band in a statement. “Red Rocks is a very special place to us, and one of the most incredible stages on the planet. Every year leading up to RRX, we take stock of where we are musically and the path we want to blaze going forward. This year, we wanted to give thanks and share the stage with some of the artists who have inspired us along the way. Thank you for the love and support; we've become quite a big family over the years. Looking forward to the next 20!”

This will be the fifteenth time the group has played Red Rocks in as many years.

The party begins Friday, September 8, with a performance of the group's album Artifact and support from Michal Menert, El Ten Eleven and Moon Boots. On September 9, STS9 will be joined by Sub-ID and Richard Devine. The run will wrap up on Sunday, September 10, when the group will be joined by Troyboi and LTJ Bukem, featuring Armanni Reign and Soul Clap.

Ticket sales start Friday, April 21, and pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 19. Purchase tickets online through Live Nation or AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

