STS9, Ludacris and the Biggest Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Riot Fest, Phish and the Best Concerts in Denver Over Labor Day Weekend


Friday, September 9, 2016 at 5:41 a.m.
By Westword Music
STS9 returns to Red Rocks for a two-night stand this weekend.
Eric Gruneisen
STS9 kicks off a two-night stand tonight at Red Rocks, and Luke Bryan starts his two-night stand at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. On Saturday, it's the High Elevation Rock Festival, featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, Chevelle, Pierce the Veil, Ministry, Killswitch Engage and more at Fiddler's Green while Punching Mule Festival, featuring Ludacris, Galactic, Soulive and more, is at Mile High Spirits. See the full list of our picks below. 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Luke Bryan (also September 10)
$39.50-$125, 7:30 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Park

STS9 (also September 10)
$42.50-$50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Shiba San
$12.50-$40.50, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Joey Alexander
$27-$45, 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
$15/$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Snails
$25-$30, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater

William Topley
$32.-$35, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Clint Black
$35-$60, 7 p.m Arvada Center

Slim Cessna's Auto Club
$15-$20, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Fishbone
$15/$20, Cervantes' Other Side

Avatar
$5-$18, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Black Uhuru
$30, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey
$20, 7 p.m. Dazzle

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

High Elevation Rock Festival
$59.50-$79.50, 12 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Punching Mule Festival
$35/$90, 2 p.m. Mile High Spirits

John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Concert Celebration
7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall

Face
$19.50-$100, 7:30 p.m. Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Tour de Fat Denver
free, 10 a.m. City Park

Troyboi
$20-$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Rival Sons
$20-$24, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Swans
$13-$15, 8 p.m Gothic Theatre

Soulive
$25-$55, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox 

Russell Malone (also September 11)
$27, 7 p.m. Dazzle 

Dressy Bessy
$8-$12, 8 p.m. Globe Hall

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

O.A.R.
$48.75/$52.75, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Colorado Remembers 9/11 with John Fogerty and Big Head Todd & the Monsters
free, 1 p.m. Civic Center Park

Kenny Loggins
$37/$47, 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens

Ben Sollee
$15-$18, 8 p.m Bluebird Theater

Dale Watson & his Lonestars
$15, 4 p.m. La Rumba

Xenia Rubinos
$10-$12, 7 p.m. Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Davina & the Vagabonds
$15-$30, 7 p.m. Baur's Listening Lounge

