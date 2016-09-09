STS9, Ludacris and the Biggest Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
STS9 returns to Red Rocks for a two-night stand this weekend.
Eric Gruneisen
STS9 kicks off a two-night stand tonight at Red Rocks, and Luke Bryan starts his two-night stand at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. On Saturday, it's the High Elevation Rock Festival, featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, Chevelle, Pierce the Veil, Ministry, Killswitch Engage and more at Fiddler's Green while Punching Mule Festival, featuring Ludacris, Galactic, Soulive and more, is at Mile High Spirits. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Luke Bryan (also September 10)
$39.50-$125, 7:30 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Park
STS9 (also September 10)
$42.50-$50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Upcoming Events
-
The Spill Canvas
TicketsWed., Sep. 14, 7:00pm
-
MANÁ: Latino Power TOUR 2016
TicketsWed., Sep. 14, 8:00pm
-
Cash'd Out
TicketsThu., Sep. 15, 8:00pm
-
My Favorite Bands
TicketsFri., Sep. 16, 8:00pm
-
Silver & Gold Smoke Music Video Shoot
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 8:00pm
Shiba San
$12.50-$40.50, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Joey Alexander
$27-$45, 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium
George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
$15/$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Snails
$25-$30, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater
William Topley
$32.-$35, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Clint Black
$35-$60, 7 p.m Arvada Center
Slim Cessna's Auto Club
$15-$20, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Fishbone
$15/$20, Cervantes' Other Side
Avatar
$5-$18, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Black Uhuru
$30, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey
$20, 7 p.m. Dazzle
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
High Elevation Rock Festival
$59.50-$79.50, 12 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Punching Mule Festival
$35/$90, 2 p.m. Mile High Spirits
John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Concert Celebration
7:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall
Face
$19.50-$100, 7:30 p.m. Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Tour de Fat Denver
free, 10 a.m. City Park
Troyboi
$20-$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Rival Sons
$20-$24, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Swans
$13-$15, 8 p.m Gothic Theatre
Soulive
$25-$55, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Russell Malone (also September 11)
$27, 7 p.m. Dazzle
Dressy Bessy
$8-$12, 8 p.m. Globe Hall
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
O.A.R.
$48.75/$52.75, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Colorado Remembers 9/11 with John Fogerty and Big Head Todd & the Monsters
free, 1 p.m. Civic Center Park
Kenny Loggins
$37/$47, 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens
Ben Sollee
$15-$18, 8 p.m Bluebird Theater
Dale Watson & his Lonestars
$15, 4 p.m. La Rumba
Xenia Rubinos
$10-$12, 7 p.m. Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Davina & the Vagabonds
$15-$30, 7 p.m. Baur's Listening Lounge
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Locations
6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
Englewood, CO 80111
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
6115 S. Santa Fe Dr.
Littleton, CO 80120
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Luke Bryan
TicketsFri., Sep. 9, 6:00pm
-
Stevie Stone & Bernz
TicketsFri., Sep. 9, 7:00pm
-
Gavlyn
TicketsSat., Sep. 10, 8:00pm
-
Blues-Rocker William Topley
TicketsFri., Sep. 9, 9:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!