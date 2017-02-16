menu

Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Sturgill Simpson will be at Red Rocks in September.
Mike Brooks via Dallas Observer
Sturgill Simpson, who just won a Grammy for Best Country Album, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, September 25; tickets ($45-$55) go on sale Thursday, February 16, at 10 a.m.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit also play Red Rocks Thursday, September 7; tickets ($40-$50) go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m.

We also recently announced shows by Metallica, Chance the Rapper, Future and Project Pabst.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

THE BLACK SHEEP

A Bad Night for a Hero: With Noise Resort, Tie-Dye Leopard, Dead Wave, Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Ozonic: With the Apollo Affair, Had I Known, Hold the Line, Tue., March 28, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Peelander-Z: Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Rakim: With Teri Legato, BullHead*ded, Hiatus, Company 8, TEQNiK G, Wes Rawkins, Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $15-$25.
Texas Hippie Coalition: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

John Paul White: Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $15.
Justin Townes Earle: With the Sadies, Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $23.
Meat Puppets and Mike Watt + the Jom and Terry Show: Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
PWR BTTM: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

BOULDER THEATER

Manic Focus: With Bass Physics, Chris Karns, Blunt Force, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
Peter Kater & R. Carlos Nakai: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Green Is Beautiful: A Tribute to Blue Note Guitarist Grant Green: Feat. Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Alan Evans (Soulive, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Chris Spies, Alex Scott, Nick Gerlach (Turbo Suit) with DJ Marcos Boricua, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Late Night Radio: Vinyl Restoration: With Def3, Mikey Thunder, Kngdovs, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Super Duper Kyle: With Cousin Stizz, Thu., April 20, 5:30 p.m., $16/$18.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Dierks Bentley: With Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $26-$80.50.
Jack Johnson: With JAMTOWN ft. Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love and Cisco Adler, Fri., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $55-$70.
The Moody Blues: Tue., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$125.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Descendents: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $28/$30.

FOX THEATRE

Cory Henry: The Revival: Sun., April 16, 5 p.m., $15-$18/2-day $30.
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles: Mon., April 17, 8:30 p.m., $18-$22/2-day $30.
Hot Buttered Rum: With Yarn, Wed., April 12, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Kitchen Dwellers: Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Band Perry: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $30.
D.R.I.: With Deathwish, Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Electron: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $20.50.
Rakim and Teri Legato: With SP Double, S.T.O.I.C, DJ Chonz, Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $20.
Tape Face: Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

HI-DIVE

Merchandise: With B Boys, Sun., May 28, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Fort Knox Five & Defunk: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Hot Buttered Rum: With Yarn, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Magic City Hippies: With Peter DiStefano and Hypnotic Vibes, Wed., March 8, 9 p.m., $10/$13.
Peelander-Z: Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $12.
Pouya: With Fat Nick, Ghostemane, Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $20/$25.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Joey Purp: Sun., March 26, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Joseph Lamar (album release): With Kayla Rae, Everhart, Taeogi x Freaky North, Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
MAKO: Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Motion Trap (single release): With All Chiefs, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Other Worlds: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Roxy Suicide: With Dr. Boogie, Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Inanimate Existence and Aethere: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
Leif Vollebekk: Mon., May 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
SMLE: With WRLD, Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Them Coulee Boys: Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Unlikely Candidates: Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $9.33-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Arkona and Sirenia: With MindMaze, Sicosis, Sun., May 21, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Bad Omens: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
False Report (album release): With Loretta Kill, the Beeves, Dramad, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $10.
Girls to the Front 2: Feat. LaRissa Vienna and the Strange, Corner Girls, Cheap Perfume, Princess Dewclaw, Aeon Hymn, Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
He Is We: With Kenny Holland, Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Peelander-Z: Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Pouya: With Fat Nick, Ghostemane, Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $20-$25.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

For the Love of Locals 13: With Rumours Follow, Kayla Marque, Hellgramites, GALLERIES, The Host Club (acoustic), Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $5.
It Lives It Breathes: With Avion Roe, gP, Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $12.
WRVTH: With Name, Mon., March 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12

OGDEN THEATRE

Jamey Johnson: With Margo Price and Brent Cobb, Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Turnpike Troubadours: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $20.

PEPSI CENTER

Future: Tue., June 13, 7 p.m., $29.50-$99.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Chance the Rapper: Tue., May 2, 7 p.m.; Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $59.95.
Dispatch: With Guster, Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., $39.95-$65.
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit: Thu., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., $40-$50.
moe. and Twiddle: With Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sun., Aug. 13, 5 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Postmodern Jukebox & Straight No Chaser: Wed., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
Sturgill Simpson: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $45-$55.

RINO DISTRICT

Project Pabst: With Ice Cube, Danny Brown, Kurt Vile and the Violators, STRFKR, Noname, Twin Peaks, Deap Vally and more, Sat., May 20, noon, $40-$65.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Norman Brown: Fri., Aug. 11, 7 & 10 p.m., $40

SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Metallica: Wed., June 7, 6 p.m., $59.50-$159.50.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

miles
Marquis Theater
More Info
More Info

2009 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-487-0111

www.themarquistheatre.com

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

