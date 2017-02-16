Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Sturgill Simpson will be at Red Rocks in September.
Mike Brooks via Dallas Observer
Sturgill Simpson, who just won a Grammy for Best Country Album, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, September 25; tickets ($45-$55) go on sale Thursday, February 16, at 10 a.m.
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit also play Red Rocks Thursday, September 7; tickets ($40-$50) go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m.
We also recently announced shows by Metallica, Chance the Rapper, Future and Project Pabst.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
A Bad Night for a Hero: With Noise Resort, Tie-Dye Leopard, Dead Wave, Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Ozonic: With the Apollo Affair, Had I Known, Hold the Line, Tue., March 28, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Peelander-Z: Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Rakim: With Teri Legato, BullHead*ded, Hiatus, Company 8, TEQNiK G, Wes Rawkins, Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $15-$25.
Texas Hippie Coalition: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
John Paul White: Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $15.
Justin Townes Earle: With the Sadies, Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $23.
Meat Puppets and Mike Watt + the Jom and Terry Show: Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
PWR BTTM: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Manic Focus: With Bass Physics, Chris Karns, Blunt Force, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
Peter Kater & R. Carlos Nakai: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Green Is Beautiful: A Tribute to Blue Note Guitarist Grant Green: Feat. Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Alan Evans (Soulive, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Chris Spies, Alex Scott, Nick Gerlach (Turbo Suit) with DJ Marcos Boricua, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Late Night Radio: Vinyl Restoration: With Def3, Mikey Thunder, Kngdovs, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Super Duper Kyle: With Cousin Stizz, Thu., April 20, 5:30 p.m., $16/$18.
Dierks Bentley: With Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $26-$80.50.
Jack Johnson: With JAMTOWN ft. Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love and Cisco Adler, Fri., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $55-$70.
The Moody Blues: Tue., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$125.
Descendents: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $28/$30.
Cory Henry: The Revival: Sun., April 16, 5 p.m., $15-$18/2-day $30.
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles: Mon., April 17, 8:30 p.m., $18-$22/2-day $30.
Hot Buttered Rum: With Yarn, Wed., April 12, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Kitchen Dwellers: Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
The Band Perry: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $30.
D.R.I.: With Deathwish, Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Electron: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $20.50.
Rakim and Teri Legato: With SP Double, S.T.O.I.C, DJ Chonz, Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $20.
Tape Face: Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Merchandise: With B Boys, Sun., May 28, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Fort Knox Five & Defunk: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Hot Buttered Rum: With Yarn, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Magic City Hippies: With Peter DiStefano and Hypnotic Vibes, Wed., March 8, 9 p.m., $10/$13.
Peelander-Z: Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $12.
Pouya: With Fat Nick, Ghostemane, Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $20/$25.
Joey Purp: Sun., March 26, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Joseph Lamar (album release): With Kayla Rae, Everhart, Taeogi x Freaky North, Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
MAKO: Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Motion Trap (single release): With All Chiefs, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Other Worlds: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Roxy Suicide: With Dr. Boogie, Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Inanimate Existence and Aethere: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
Leif Vollebekk: Mon., May 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
SMLE: With WRLD, Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Them Coulee Boys: Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Unlikely Candidates: Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $9.33-$15.
Arkona and Sirenia: With MindMaze, Sicosis, Sun., May 21, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Bad Omens: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
False Report (album release): With Loretta Kill, the Beeves, Dramad, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $10.
Girls to the Front 2: Feat. LaRissa Vienna and the Strange, Corner Girls, Cheap Perfume, Princess Dewclaw, Aeon Hymn, Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
He Is We: With Kenny Holland, Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Peelander-Z: Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Pouya: With Fat Nick, Ghostemane, Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
For the Love of Locals 13: With Rumours Follow, Kayla Marque, Hellgramites, GALLERIES, The Host Club (acoustic), Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $5.
It Lives It Breathes: With Avion Roe, gP, Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $12.
WRVTH: With Name, Mon., March 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Jamey Johnson: With Margo Price and Brent Cobb, Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Turnpike Troubadours: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $20.
Future: Tue., June 13, 7 p.m., $29.50-$99.50.
Chance the Rapper: Tue., May 2, 7 p.m.; Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $59.95.
Dispatch: With Guster, Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., $39.95-$65.
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit: Thu., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., $40-$50.
moe. and Twiddle: With Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sun., Aug. 13, 5 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Postmodern Jukebox & Straight No Chaser: Wed., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
Sturgill Simpson: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Project Pabst: With Ice Cube, Danny Brown, Kurt Vile and the Violators, STRFKR, Noname, Twin Peaks, Deap Vally and more, Sat., May 20, noon, $40-$65.
Norman Brown: Fri., Aug. 11, 7 & 10 p.m., $40
SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Metallica: Wed., June 7, 6 p.m., $59.50-$159.50.
Related Events
-
Mon., Sep. 25, 8:00pmTickets Sturgill Simpson
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Thu., Sep. 7, 7:30pmTickets Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Sat., Jul. 22, 8:00pmDescendents
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
Related Locations
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
2009 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Modern Midnitez Greeley's Premier Night of Funk
TicketsThu., Feb. 16, 8:00pm
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 4
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Just Juice
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 8:00pm
-
Tim and Chitty of Medicine for the People
TicketsSun., Feb. 19, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!