Sturgill Simpson, Marc Anthony and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Borgore and Zomboy headline the Safe in Sound Festival at 1STBANK Center tonight while Sturgill Simpson begins a two-night stand at the Paramount Theatre. Also in town this weekend are Amos Lee, Marc Anthony, Amanda Shires and Nicolas Jaar. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Safe in Sound Festival

$17-$75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Amos Lee

$39.95-$59.95, 8 p.m., Temple Buell Theatre

Clay Walker

$29, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Sturgill Simpson (also November 5)

$35-$44.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Rising Appalachia

$23.50-$28, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Nekromantix

$15-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

After the Storm: A Benefit for Haiti

$20/$25, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

G Jones

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tattooed Strings

$10/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Suffers

$14/$16, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Saul Hernandez

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

K.Flay

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Alicia Olatuja

$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center

Aki No Neiro

$43-$36, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Sweater Beats

$13/$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

3LAU

$20.25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Goo Goo Dolls

$42.25-$52.50, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Super Diamond

$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

For Today

$18-$20, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Amos Lee

$49.50/$59.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Yelawolf

$25-$28, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Nicolas Jaar

$30/$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Fruit Bats

$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Marvel Years

$22/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Nick Colionne

$30-$40, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Balance and Composure

$17.50-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sunflower Bean

$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Trance Blues Festival

$25-$70, 10 a.m., eTown Hall, Dazzle

Fareed Haque and his Funk Brothers

$15-$22, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Dia de Los Muertos Latin Rock Exhibit and Concert

7:30 p.m., University Memorial Ballroom, Boulder

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Marc Anthony

$59 and up, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Nth Power

$10/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Amanda Shires

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Fallout Fest

$10-$12, 5 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Sales

$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge