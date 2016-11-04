Sturgill Simpson, Marc Anthony and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Zomboy is at the Safe in Sound Festival tonight.
Miles Chrisinger
Borgore and Zomboy headline the Safe in Sound Festival at 1STBANK Center tonight while Sturgill Simpson begins a two-night stand at the Paramount Theatre. Also in town this weekend are Amos Lee, Marc Anthony, Amanda Shires and Nicolas Jaar. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Safe in Sound Festival
$17-$75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Amos Lee
$39.95-$59.95, 8 p.m., Temple Buell Theatre
Clay Walker
$29, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Sturgill Simpson (also November 5)
$35-$44.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Rising Appalachia
$23.50-$28, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Nekromantix
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
After the Storm: A Benefit for Haiti
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
G Jones
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Tattooed Strings
$10/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Suffers
$14/$16, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Saul Hernandez
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
K.Flay
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Alicia Olatuja
$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center
Aki No Neiro
$43-$36, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Sweater Beats
$13/$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
3LAU
$20.25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Upcoming Events
-
Pressure Busspipe
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 8:00pm
-
Breaking the Law (Judas Priest tribute)
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 8:00pm
-
Southern Avenue Band
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 7:00pm
-
Montgomery Gentry
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 8:00pm
-
Baeza
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 7:30pm
Goo Goo Dolls
$42.25-$52.50, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Super Diamond
$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
For Today
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Amos Lee
$49.50/$59.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Yelawolf
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Nicolas Jaar
$30/$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Fruit Bats
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Marvel Years
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Nick Colionne
$30-$40, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Balance and Composure
$17.50-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sunflower Bean
$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Trance Blues Festival
$25-$70, 10 a.m., eTown Hall, Dazzle
Fareed Haque and his Funk Brothers
$15-$22, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Dia de Los Muertos Latin Rock Exhibit and Concert
7:30 p.m., University Memorial Ballroom, Boulder
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Marc Anthony
$59 and up, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Nth Power
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Amanda Shires
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Fallout Fest
$10-$12, 5 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Sales
$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Sun., Nov. 6, 8:00pmAmanda Shires
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Denver, Colorado
-
Sun., Nov. 6, 7:00pmTickets Marc Anthony
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
-
Fri., Nov. 4, 8:00pmTickets Sturgill Simpson
Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Shakedown Street
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:00pm
-
The Stubby Shillelaghs
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 8:00pm
-
UNC Jazz Thang
TicketsWed., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra: "Mozart & Beethoven"
TicketsSun., Nov. 6, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!