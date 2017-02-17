Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Play Denver in June
|
Styx will join REO Speedwagon and Don Felder for a night at the Pepsi Center.
Brandon Marshall
Classic rockers Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder announced this morning, February 17, that they will be embarking on a summer tour called "United We Rock"; the tour will stop in Denver on June 29 at the Pepsi Center.
Presale tickets will be available to fans at each of the bands' websites — StyxWorld.com, REOSpeedwagon.com and DonFelder.com — from Tuesday, February 21, through Thursday, February 23.
Ticket prices range from $10.50 to $125.00, plus service charges. General sales start on Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-8497
Related Location
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 4
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Just Juice
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 8:00pm
-
Reverend Horton Heat
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 8:30pm
-
Tim and Chitty of Medicine for the People
TicketsSun., Feb. 19, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!