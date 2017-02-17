menu

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Play Denver in June

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Play Denver in June

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:07 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Styx will join REO Speedwagon and Don Felder for a night at the Pepsi Center.
Brandon Marshall
Classic rockers Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder announced this morning, February 17, that they will be embarking on a summer tour called "United We Rock"; the tour will stop in Denver on June 29 at the Pepsi Center.

Presale tickets will be available to fans at each of the bands' websites — StyxWorld.com, REOSpeedwagon.com and DonFelder.com — from Tuesday, February 21, through Thursday, February 23.

Ticket prices range from $10.50 to $125.00, plus service charges. General sales start on Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-8497

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
