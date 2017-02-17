Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Play Denver in June

Styx will join REO Speedwagon and Don Felder for a night at the Pepsi Center. Brandon Marshall

Classic rockers Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder announced this morning, February 17, that they will be embarking on a summer tour called "United We Rock"; the tour will stop in Denver on June 29 at the Pepsi Center.

Presale tickets will be available to fans at each of the bands' websites — StyxWorld.com, REOSpeedwagon.com and DonFelder.com — from Tuesday, February 21, through Thursday, February 23.

Ticket prices range from $10.50 to $125.00, plus service charges. General sales start on Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-8497