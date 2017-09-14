Bass Invasion Celebrates Its First Year at the Black Box

Sub.mission's dubstep shows were already a well-established tradition in Denver when the organization's founder, Nicole Cacciavillano, purchased her new venue, the Black Box, which opened last November. The agency's much-coveted sound system, Bass Couch, has been shaking venues like Cervantes' Other Side and local art galleries since Sub.mission's inception in 2007. As always, Sub.mission will throw its annual Bass Invasion show this September, but this year will be special: The party is happening September 15 and 16 at the Black Box.

"This year, I get to throw Bass Invasion in my own venue," Cacciavillano tells Westword. "I'm still just getting used to saying that."

It's not surprising that she waxes sentimental about this major milestone. Since its founding, Sub.mission was pretty much born out of the necessity to get underground bass music such as drum-and-bass and dubstep into a landlocked southwestern city that didn't have much of a storied tradition when it came to U.K.-based underground EDM. While Denver is culturally rich in many things musically, it makes sense that dubstep wasn't really one of them until Cacciavillano began booking shows, inspired by her love of the music she didn't hear enough of in the Mile High City. The interest in the music she was booking turned out to reach beyond her immediate group of friends that she was booking shows with, and the result was that Denver is now one of the dubstep capitals of the world, along with places like England, where the genre was founded, and Croatia, host of the annual dubstep party Outlook Fest, which takes place on the water.