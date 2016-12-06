Summer's Over Tour Coming to Denver Sans Jeremih

EXPAND PARTYNEXTDOOR will continue the Summer's Over Tour alone. Courtesy of the Come Up Show's Flickr

Artists Jeremih and PARTYNEXTDOOR might seem like a perfect touring match. Both are acclaimed R&B artists. Both love to sing about ladies' behinds. But their chemistry hasn't exactly been palpable throughout their Summer's Over Tour. In fact, after a series of strange performances, the tour — which hits Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, December 6 — is continuing without opener Jeremih.

The news is only a little surprising, as the two have allegedly disagreed from the start of the tour. Jeremih argued for co-headliner status, and when that wish wasn't granted, the strange behavior ensued.

Social-media and music-news outlets picked up on the artists' disputes last week. During their November 29 performance at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Jeremih's home town, Jeremih reportedly walked on stage nearly two hours after his set time. When the sound crew cut him off after three songs, he threw his microphone down, shouted profanities and walked off that stage.

The following night, at the Revention Music Center in Houston, was even more strange. Show-goers took to Twitter and Instagram to announce their suspicions that Jeremih's performance wasn't even carried out by him, but by a stunt double — a man in sunglasses, a hat and hood that covered his face. The stunt double lip-synced the singer's entire set.

Fans speak out after @Jeremih's "stunt double" performed in #Houston, instead of him. The fake #Jeremih was covered up & lipsynced to track pic.twitter.com/fX30ycDHVT — TeaServedCold (@teaservedcold) December 2, 2016

At their Dallas show the next night, December 2, Jeremih's doleful self-pitying continued. Mid-set, he halted his performance for a monologue, calling PND and his crew names and saying that a "fake-ass budget" had been pressed on him during the tour. It was dramatic. It was uncomfortable. It resulted in Jeremih's removal from the tour.

@Jeremih just dissed @partynextdoor live in Dallas, TX at the summers over tour pic.twitter.com/Dyit8B2OuS — simba (@KalebThaKing) December 3, 2016

On Sunday morning, Live Nation released the following statement on the matter:



Live Nation’s top priority is helping artists and performers create great shows for their fans. With this in mind, we've decided it's best for the Summer’s Over Tour to continue without Jeremih, effective immediately. After multiple incidents we are left with no other choice. We do not support these actions or take these actions lightly. Ticketholders may request a full refund at point of purchase, which will forfeit access to the entire show. No partial refunds will be issued.

For fans who bought tickets in hopes of seeing Jeremih, it looks like you'll have to catch him on another tour — one that allots him all the attention he feels he deserves, hopefully. On the other hand, Canadian artist PND seems to be holding things down.