menu

Summer's Over Tour Coming to Denver Sans Jeremih

The Vanilla Milkshakes' Unorthodox Road to Latest Album With K Records


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Summer's Over Tour Coming to Denver Sans Jeremih

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 6:32 a.m.
By Mariah Taylor
PARTYNEXTDOOR will continue the Summer's Over Tour alone.EXPAND
PARTYNEXTDOOR will continue the Summer's Over Tour alone.
Courtesy of the Come Up Show's Flickr.
A A

Artists Jeremih and PARTYNEXTDOOR might seem like a perfect touring match. Both are acclaimed R&B artists. Both love to sing about ladies' behinds. But their chemistry hasn't exactly been palpable throughout their Summer's Over Tour. In fact, after a series of strange performances, the tour — which hits Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, December 6 — is continuing without opener Jeremih.

The news is only a little surprising, as the two have allegedly disagreed from the start of the tour. Jeremih argued for co-headliner status, and when that wish wasn't granted, the strange behavior ensued.

PND, shown above, dropped Jeremih.EXPAND
PND, shown above, dropped Jeremih.
Courtesy of the Come Up Show's Flickr.

Social-media and music-news outlets picked up on the artists' disputes last week. During their November 29 performance at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Jeremih's home town, Jeremih reportedly walked on stage nearly two hours after his set time. When the sound crew cut him off after three songs, he threw his microphone down, shouted profanities and walked off that stage.  

Related Stories

The following night, at the Revention Music Center in Houston, was even more strange. Show-goers took to Twitter and Instagram to announce their suspicions that Jeremih's performance wasn't even carried out by him, but by a stunt double — a man in sunglasses, a hat and hood that covered his face. The stunt double lip-synced the singer's entire set.  

At their Dallas show the next night, December 2, Jeremih's doleful self-pitying continued. Mid-set, he halted his performance for a monologue, calling PND and his crew names and saying that a "fake-ass budget" had been pressed on him during the tour. It was dramatic. It was uncomfortable. It resulted in Jeremih's removal from the tour.

On Sunday morning, Live Nation released the following statement on the matter:

Live Nation’s top priority is helping artists and performers create great shows for their fans. With this in mind, we've decided it's best for the Summer’s Over Tour to continue without Jeremih, effective immediately. After multiple incidents we are left with no other choice. We do not support these actions or take these actions lightly. Ticketholders may request a full refund at point of purchase, which will forfeit access to the entire show. No partial refunds will be issued.

For fans who bought tickets in hopes of seeing Jeremih, it looks like you'll have to catch him on another tour — one that allots him all the attention he feels he deserves, hopefully. On the other hand, Canadian artist PND seems to be holding things down. 

PND's appearance at the Fillmore will be a solo one.EXPAND
PND's appearance at the Fillmore will be a solo one.
Courtesy of the Come Up Show's Flickr.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >