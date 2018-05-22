 


Sur Ellz Needed Surgery, but He Played UMS Instead
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Sur Ellz Needed Surgery, but He Played UMS Instead

Karl Christian Krumpholz | May 22, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Sur Ellz: “A week before the show, I decided to celebrate by going roller skating, which is something I loved to do. Well, I was skating away when I was accidentally tripped by another skater. My ankle snapped. I didn’t realize that it was broken until a couple days before my show. I was going to need immediate surgery. If I did that, I knew I would have to sit out the entire UMS weekend, where I had three shows that I had spent months working toward. FML.

Sur Ellz Needed Surgery, but He Played UMS Instead
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“I decided not to get the surgery and just duked it out with the gods in a soft-cast wrap and a pair of crutches. I performed from a stool. While I didn’t have the functionality, I danced my ass off with Curtis and Trond at every show, just from a stool. We modified the choreo a little bit, and it all worked out nicely. I hopped around South Broadway for three days, filled with the spirit of UMS and determination to succeed. I gained a lot of respect, too. It was rad.

Sur Ellz Needed Surgery, but He Played UMS Instead
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“I ended up having to get nine screws, a plate and a rod in my ankle. It took months to recover, but I played every show until it healed. I am now a bionic man!”

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

