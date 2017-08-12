Sylvan Esso Blends Electronic Wizardry With Freddie Mercury Strut

Sylvan Esso’s Colorado fans revere the North Carolina indie duo’s new EP Echo Mountain Sessions, even if it’s a surprising rock-and-roll departure from the act’s synth-pop sound.

But as the band captivated a bouncing, jam-packed crowd at the 1,600-capacity Ogden Theatre on Thursday, August 10, during a revelatory version of “Die Young,” it was clear that people appreciated Sylvan Esso for what earned it a career in the first place: Amelia Meath’s energetic, dreamy vocals and Nick Sandborn’s electronic wizardry. By the second song, "Could I Be," we all knew Sylvan Esso had no need for a live band.

Meath’s contagious voice – simultaneously raw, sweet, feminine, passionate, rebellious – comes alive on stage, as both musicians get aerobic, moving their bodies so much the audience has to dance, especially with Sanborn’s pulsing live electronic production having the creative force of a modern orchestra.