Tame Impala and Mac DeMarco Made Red Rocks the Place to Be Last Night
|
Tame Impala returned to Red Rocks for its first headlining show at the venue.
Lindsey Bartlett
Last night the town of Morrison, famous for the discovery of dinosaur bones and John Brisben Walker’s vision, hosted another event that the thousands in attendance may come to consider historic: Tame Impala's first headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tame Impala, the genius project of Australian musician Kevin Parker, played the landmark venue to a sold-out, pulsating crowd, and was joined by the gap-toothed, goofball wizard Mac DeMarco, who opened the show.
Impala previously played Red Rocks seven years ago, opening for MGMT. Parker reminisced about that show from the stage, recalling how special it was to all the band members of Tame Impala at the time, and never would they have imagined they would be back seven years later to headline a sold-out show of their own. This was my second time seeing Impala live after the band's show at the Ogden more than a year ago. This show, despite taking place at a large outdoor venue, was as seamless as the last one.
Impala’s set was by far the best-sounding show I have witnessed at Red Rocks. The band and its hard-working crew have focused on the integrity of creating a stage show that is as close to listening to a studio album as possible. I have yet to see another band that puts as many efforts into the structure of its sound and what audio engineers can accomplish behind the console.
|
Tame Impala
Lindsey Bartlett
Impala started its set with the first song off of the latest album, Currents, titled "Let It Happen," the alluring,
Impala ended its set with a crowd favorite "Apocalypse Dreams," and then returned for two encores, including "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards," in which the audience sang every lyric ferociously.
|
Mac DeMarco, "goofball wizard," opened the show at Red Rocks.
Lindsey Bartlett
Every step of the show was well thought-through, including having opener Mac DeMarco start off the show. Although I only witnessed half of DeMarco’s set, due to the taxing journey from the Red Rocks parking lot excursion to the lengthy line through security,
DeMarco and guitarist Andy
Though the styles of music, stage presence and visualizations are completely different, Demarco and Impala are equals in giving an audience its money’s worth. Both bands are worthy of such endeavors and I am grateful to know there is such great diversity in the brilliance of the music, during an era of sterile digital confusion. If it's any sign, seeing Tame Impala play a sold-out show at the Ogden last year and now a sold-out show at Red Rocks, one can only hope the same for Mr. DeMarco.
|
Mac DeMarco at Red Rocks, under the watchful gaze of Kelsey Grammer.
Lindsey Bartlett
