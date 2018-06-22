Taste of Colorado Adds REO Speedwagon to Lineup

Taste of Colorado, which will be taking over Civic Center Park Labor Day weekend, has added the classic rock act REO Speedwagon to its lineup of bands that includes George Thorogood, Van Wholen, the Long Run and the Eighties Band.

While the free event is best known for celebrating the culinary delights of the Front Range, it has been transformed in recent years into a sprawling music festival – one in an ever-growing pool, that includes this weekend's Westword Music Showcase, the Underground Music Showcase, Velorama and Grandoozy. Taste of Colorado offers more nostalgic offerings than its competitors.