REO Speedwagon
Brandon Marshall

Taste of Colorado Adds REO Speedwagon to Lineup

Kyle Harris | June 22, 2018 | 12:53pm
AA

Taste of Colorado, which will be taking over Civic Center Park Labor Day weekend, has added the classic rock act REO Speedwagon to its lineup of bands that includes George Thorogood, Van Wholen, the Long Run and the Eighties Band.

While the free event is best known for celebrating the culinary delights of the Front Range, it has been transformed in recent years into a sprawling music festival – one in an ever-growing pool, that includes this weekend's Westword Music Showcase, the Underground Music Showcase, Velorama and Grandoozy. Taste of Colorado offers more nostalgic offerings than its competitors.

REO Speedwagon will be taking the stage opening night, Saturday, September 1.

The free festival runs through September 3, at Civic Center Park.

For more information, go to the Taste of Colorado website. VIP tickets are available at AXS

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

