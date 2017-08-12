Reader to Taylor Swift: Don't Call Unwanted Groping Sexual Assault

On August 11, David Mueller's case again Taylor Swift was thrown out of court after a week of trial; the civil case revolved around whether Swift's accusation that the KYGO DJ had groped her at a 2013 Pepsi Center meet-and-greet had led to his firing from the station. After Mueller sued, claiming he'd suffered $3 million in damages, Swift counter-sued for $1...and her case against Mueller has not been tossed. Mueller's claims against Swift's mother and her radio promotions manager remain, too.

While the action continued in court this week, readers have been weighing in on the case. Did Mueller grope the star? Should he have been fired? And should groping even be described as sexual assault? Says Chris:

Props to Taylor for taking a stand. If this were all about publicity, she could have just dated someone else or released a new song. This is costing her time and money, and she won't really receive a personal benefit if she wins. Rather, it could set a example for non-famous women (especially those in high school and college) to stick up for themselves and not let people push them around. Generally speaking, I don't think she's a great role model for young girls (talent alone is not something worthy to strive for), because so much of her public persona is about her relationships with men, but this could change my impression of her.

Writes Alex: