It's Not Just Taylor Swift Who's Offended: Stop the Groping

Taylor Swift recently graced Denver with her presence, though for an unfortunate reason: A local DJ got handsy, going by the assumption that women are property that can be groped, and Swift was in town for the trial that followed. A jury found David Mueller guilty.

We figured now was a good time to give a lesson in consent, as too many of us were raised without some basic knowledge of common decency and how not to be a creep. Here is a refresher course in how to avoid violating boundaries.

Verbal Assaults

Plain and simple: Catcalling is sexual harassment, and if you’re the lame-o out there rolling your eyes at that, imagine if someone yelled “I bet you taste soooooo sweet” to your sister, brother, mom, or nana. Think you’d be able to just laugh it off? Verbal assaults make everyone feel uncomfortable, less than human, and often frightened. Contrary to popular belief, people offended after someone yells an invasive comment aren't weak or overly sensitive; they’re human beings who don't want to be treated like objects. And, no, catcalling can't be trumped up to "locker-room talk." If you think someone looks attractive, approach them directly and with respect. That means not yelling something from a passing car like a gutless pinhead. This goes double for harassing co-workers; they’re not there to listen to your “sweet talk," they’re there for the paycheck. So let's be clear: If people are working, they are off limits until and unless they tell you otherwise.