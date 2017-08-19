Reader: Taylor Swift's Lawsuit Was a Slap in the Face of Rape Victims

In her story "Speak Now: A Fan's Take on Taylor Swift's Trial," Westword reporter Lila Thulin wrote about her experience reporting from the front row of the Taylor Swift sexual-assault trial and addressed some of the ethical dilemmas journalists face when covering such cases.

In the piece, Thulin thanks Swift for standing up against workplace sexual assault and argues that we should all support the pop star in pursuing justice. Not every reader agrees with Thulin, though. Alex writes:

I'm really glad a famous white woman was able to overcome a small injustice, while there are literally millions of women, all ages and races, who are unable to report and prosecute violent sexual crimes against them bc of their class or economic status. Taylors lawsuit was a slap in the face to rape victims who have to sit with what happened to them for the rest of their lives. Grabbing someone's ass is inappropriate and not allowed, but it is not anywhere near the level of being raped. The sad thing is, Taylor has convinced herself that this is a "victory for all women" when in reality, it is a selfish victory only for Taylor and Taylor Alone. There is a 10 year old incest victim in India that just had to birth a child conceived by rape. She will never get justice. I myself almost bled to death from being raped while a sophomore at University of Rhode Island. No cops were called to the ER. I will never see justice. All I see is people like Taylor, who are already privileged, speaking out on microaggressions, while there are violent crimes being committed against millions of women and no one will ever know nor be punished. Shame on you Taylor.