Telluride Bluegrass Imposes Fire and Smoking Restrictions

Wildfire warnings are worrying Telluride officials and the promoters at Planet Bluegrass, which is behind the Telluride Bluegrass June 21 to 24, particularly since so many festival-goers enjoy smoking, grilling and jamming around campfires.
So the city and promoter have created new fire and smoking restrictions for bluegrass fans, which are below:
• Smoking outdoors will only be allowed on paved areas in Town and in specially designated areas in the campgrounds.
• No smoking (of any combustible materials) will be allowed on any trails or in any wild areas. Bring your edibles and vapes, and leave those bowls at home!
• Smoking rules inside the Festival grounds will remain the same as past years. But please continue to be respectful of your neighbors and be very careful to extinguish smokes properly and completely.
• No charcoal grills or open flames are allowed in any campgrounds. (Gas or propane stoves are permitted if the flame can be immediately turned on/off with a valve or switch.)
If you see fellow festival-goers playing with fire, don't be afraid to let them know about the ban. An awkward interaction is better than a wildfire.
For more information about the fire ban, go here. For more info about this sold-out festival, head to the Planet Bluegrass website.
In the words of the immortal Smokey the Bear: Only you can prevent forest fires.
