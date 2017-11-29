Temple Denver Will Launch Second Room on New Year's Eve

The second room at Temple Denver, dubbed Lvl, will echo the main room's sci-fi design and showcase house and bass music.

Temple Nightclub, which launched ten years ago in San Francisco and opened a location in Denver in October, will debut Lvl, a second, smaller room inside the club at 1144 Broadway, on New Year’s Eve. The new space will spotlight house and bass music on alternating nights.

Lvl's design incorporates the sci-fi spaceship theme of Temple’s Vegas-style main room, which will continue to host larger EDM acts, with laser light shows, confetti cannons and a Funktion-One sound system.

The new room will boast an eight-foot-wide stage where DJs will perform, a small area for bottle service, another Funktion-One sound system and video projection, says Temple founder Paul Hemming. While the main room spotlights international acts, Lvl will host more local talent, starting with the club's New Year's Eve party.