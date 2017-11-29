 


The second room at Temple Denver, dubbed Lvl, will echo the main room's sci-fi design and showcase house and bass music.
Paul Hemming

Temple Denver Will Launch Second Room on New Year's Eve

Kyle Harris | November 29, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Temple Nightclub, which launched ten years ago in San Francisco and opened a location in Denver in October, will debut Lvl, a second, smaller room inside the club at 1144 Broadway, on New Year’s Eve. The new space will spotlight house and bass music on alternating nights.

Lvl's design incorporates the sci-fi spaceship theme of Temple’s Vegas-style main room, which will continue to host larger EDM acts, with laser light shows, confetti cannons and a Funktion-One sound system.

The new room will boast an eight-foot-wide stage where DJs will perform, a small area for bottle service, another Funktion-One sound system and video projection, says Temple founder Paul Hemming. While the main room spotlights international acts, Lvl will host more local talent, starting with the club's New Year's Eve party. 

Lvl will be open on weekends alongside the nightclub, allowing guests to go back and forth between the two. Hemming also hopes to use it on Wednesday nights to host smaller parties, nonprofit fundraisers and other events.

Lvl is under construction and set to open New Year's Eve.
Paul Hemming

Temple is part of Hemming's larger arts, entertainment and lifestyle complex, the Zen Compound; elements will continue to roll out over the next few months. In February he’ll open Mirus Gallery, which will double as a coffee shop, and in March he'll debut a co-working space.

Hemming is also looking into renting office space from buildings close to Temple Denver, exploring an alternative currency system to use within the Zen Compound, and otherwise furthering his vision of a space where people can work by day and party by night.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

