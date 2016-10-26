Ten More of the Best Halloween 2016 Concerts Around Denver

French Kettle Station Tom Murphy

Halloween in Denver seems to inspire more holiday-themed musical events than any other holiday outside of the Fourth of July, and one list of things to do just wasn't enough. What follows are ten more of the best concerts/musical happenings for the season of the witch — in chronological order.

1. Halloween Indie/Underground Special: Faded Freakshow, Singing Cave, Universal Devils and Claudzilla

Skylark Lounge

Thursday, October 27

Free

When is the last time anyone saw a sideshow in Denver, much less at the Skylark? Here's your chance to catch Slim Fadey's Faded Freakshow, which will involve plenty of sideshow performance art, including the human pincushion. Knowing that keytar artist Claudzilla put this show together, you should expect costumes and other weirdness perfect for the holiday season.

2. Halloween Spooktacular, featuring Snailmate, Church Fire, Milk Blossoms and Cocordion

Syntax Physic Opera

Thursday, October 27

$7

Tempe, Arizona's Snailmate will provide plenty of musical freakishness for the night. Think a stripped-down version of the Mathematicians if they were more into nerdcore. Church Fire is almost always in costume, so every show is a bit like Halloween, but maybe this time, David Samuelson and Shannon Webber will change up their head gear for the occasion. Yes, Church Fire, that's a hint.

3. Lipgloss Halloween Party, featuring Cut Copy DJ set

Bar Standard

Friday, October 28

$20

For his Halloween costume party this year, Lipgloss head Michael Trundle is bringing in Cut Copy to do a DJ set. Between the regular Lipgloss DJs and Cut Copy, plenty of fun, dark music will be heard on the Bar Standard dance floor.

4. Post Paradise (as Radiohead), Stella Luce (as The Cure) and Slow Caves (as Arctic Monkeys)

Hodi's Half Note, Fort Collins

Friday, October 28

$10 advance, $20 day of show, +$5 for under 21

Three of the best indie bands in Fort Collins will be performing cover sets as outlined above. Considering that Slow Caves has kind of a SoCal surf-rock vibe, it'll be interesting to see the act's interpretation of Arctic Monkeys — not to mention Stella Luce, an experimental rock band, covering the Cure, most likely with female vocals. Could be worth the trip to see those two sets alone.

5. Rot Congress 7, featuring Kissing Party, Quantum Creep, Jobless, Super Bummer, The Far Stairs, French Kettle Station

Skylark Lounge

Saturday, October 29

$5

This is the seventh annual installment of Rot Congress, an event put on by music collective Hot Congress. The bands get in costume and perform short sets throughout the night. This time, the excellent usual suspects like Kissing Party and Quantum Creep will be joined by French Kettle Station, a human manifestation of enthusiasm. He'll probably weird out even some of the “cool kids” at this show with his raw energy.

