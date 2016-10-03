Ten of the Best Cover Bands in Colorado — 2016 Edition

The Beverly Belles Courtesy of band

A few weeks ago, we published a list of “The Ten Finest Tribute Bands in Colorado,” and this is a sequel of sorts. Every city needs its cover bands, those groups that play out-of-the-way bars on a Thursday night, or weddings and corporate events, giving the audience exactly what they want with tunes that it knows and loves. The tribute bands might throw themselves into the characters of the specific bands they’re aping, but the cover bands often have to learn a ton of material by all manner of acts to stand a chance. Here are some of our favorites, in alphabetical order.

10. The Beverly Belles

These ladies are spectacular, and relatively unique in the cover-band game. Performing 1940s-style, Andrews Sisters-inspired vintage songs, they look perfect and the harmonies are tight. There are different shows, including the “Stars and Stripes Patriotic” and “Jingle Bells,” and nobody sings “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” or “Chattanooga Choo Choo” like these gals. There are actually a bunch of Beverly Belles, too, spread out over Denver and Los Angeles, so you don't necessarily know which of the performers you'll get.

EXPAND The Deja Blu Dance Band Courtesy of band

9. Deja Blu Dance Band

These cats play it all. They refer to themselves as a “variety dance band,” and they’re not kidding. We’re talking about a band that can go from Elvis Presley to Daft Punk in the blink of an eye. They say, “With fiery lead guitar solos, a solid rhythm section and searing sax solos — the musicians are some of the best in the state. Add to this recipe five vocalists with harmonies that are especially tight and powerful – you get one of the best dance bands in Colorado.”

The Goonies Courtesy of band

8. The Goonies

An '80s cover band (they seem very popular right now), this Boulder-based band is led by the inimitable Axxxly, or Ashley, described on the website as, “like a honey badger. Dangerous by day, but even more dangerous by night. This spastic cherry bomb is either robbing banks overseas or jumping her dirtbike over rows of flaming school buses.” This is definitely the first time we’ve ever heard the phrase “spastic cherry bomb" — and that may have made a better band name. These guys can rock out the hair metal (Guns N' Roses, Skid Row) or cool it with synthy '80s pop (Depeche Mode, Simple Minds).

EXPAND The Hippie Buckaroos Courtesy of band,Youtube

7. The Hippie Buckaroos

Led by Barbara Jo, this Lafayette band specializes in classic covers of country, bluegrass, Cajun, swing and folk favorites. It’s the singer’s sweet voice that propels this band above others doing similar things, as well as its faithful renditions of “Man of Constant Sorrow,” “I’m So Lonesome,” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken."

The Junior Varsity Three Courtesy of band

6. Junior Varsity Three

These Denver boys say that they’ve been “playing the '90s really well since 2007,” and that they “create an impressive, unique and fresh sound.” The song list certainly looks appropriate, with Pearl Jam, Oasis and the Red Hot Chili Peppers in there. Nirvana, the band that pretty much defined 1990s rock, isn’t listed, but we have to assume the JV3 would be receptive to a shout-out for a request.

