Ten of the Best Guitarists in Denver — 2016 Edition

EXPAND Kid Reverie Courtesy of artist

New York, Los Angeles and Nashville have long been home bases to the world's most talented guitarists, but Denver has plenty of top-notch musicians who haven't fled for more coastal climes. To select our city's greatest players, we polled our music writers and considered technical proficiency, style, originality and more. We've rounded up ten of the best guitarists in Denver, appearing here in alphabetical order. Let us know who we missed.

Dave Devine Courtesy of artist

1. Dave Devine (Dave Devine Relay, solo)

Expertly straddling the line between modern jazz and minimalist score, Devine, who has a quartet called the Dave Devine Relay, creates textures and landscapes with his music rather than simple songs. The melodies are there — they’re not even hidden — but there’s so much more going on. Devine is a genuine artist and an exemplary guitar player.

Cephalic Carnage Courtesy of artist

2. Steve Goldberg and Brian Hopp (Cephalic Carnage)

For this grindcore/death-metal band, power is in the sum of the parts, and both Goldberg and Hopp help make the brutal machine tick. Able to play lightning-fast when the music requires, these guys can throw a power-metal widdle in, too. In classic metal style, it’s like a wrestling tag-team dynamic, and it’s magnificent to behold.

Bud Bronson & the Goodtimers Tom Murphy

3. Luke Gottlieb (Bud Bronson and the Good Timers)

No-frills, classic-rock-inspired music requires a classic rock-esque guitarist — the kind of guys who can reach into the musical memory banks and pull inspiration from the beloved greats: Page, Clapton, Hendrix, Walsh and even Nugent. Gottlieb has that gift, though he also injects plenty of himself into the tunes. Westword's Tom Murphy said, “For these guys, getting ahold of an older relative’s record collection was a beginning point, not a destination.” That sums it up, and Gottlieb is a vital ingredient.

Roger Green with the Czars. Tom Murphy

4. Roger Green (The Czars, solo)

Formerly with the Czars, a local alt-rock band that thrilled from 1994 until its 2006 split, Green has landed on his own feet with his slightly avant-garde solo material. Green is about expressing himself with his instrument, and he takes the less-is-more approach rather than that of the ham-fisted chord monster. Every pick of a string, every strum, everything, seems carefully thought out and adds something important to the song.

EXPAND Bibi McGill Courtesy of artist

5. Bibi McGill (Beyonce)

While she's lived in L.A. for a long time, and now Portland, McGill was brought up in Denver. Real name Belinda, she was nicknamed Bibi early on in tribute to B.B. King. She graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in music arranging before heading west to L.A., and now she's best known as the musical director and guitarist with Beyonce's band the Suga Mamas — so this incredibly talented guitarist has played at the White House, the Super Bowl, and around the world. She's also worked with Pink and Paulina Rubio, and is in demand because of her natural, genre-defying ability and charismatic delivery.

Read on for five more of the best guitarists in Denver.

