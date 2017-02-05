Ten Stories About Music Festival Drama
|
These fans want another festival at Red Rocks.
Brandon Marshall
As Denverites weigh whether to bring a new music festival to Overland Park Golf Course, we think it's time to review some of our past coverage of music festival drama. Here are ten stories looking at messy music festival history in Denver and beyond.
1. Social Media is Ruining Music Festivals
|
Art and people become one at Fantasia 2014.
Brandon Marshall
2. There Are No More "First-Ever" Art or Music Festivals in Denver
|
Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is one of many female rock icons of the ’90s.
Flickr user Greg Neate
3. The Importance of Actual Diversity in Music-Festival Lineups
|
Westword archives
4. Mile High Music Festival not happening
|
The promised land is over there somewhere.
Andy Hermann
5. Music Festival Nightmare: Here's What It's Like to Lose Your Phone at Coachella
Read on for more music festival drama.
