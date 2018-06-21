 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Westword Music Showcase is coming June 23.EXPAND
Westword Music Showcase is coming June 23.
Aaron Thackeray

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival Tips

Westword Staff | June 21, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

The Westword Music Showcase is all about trying new things — listening to new bands, exploring new venues — but it helps to know the basics before you head over: basics like where to find restrooms, water and entrances. Keep reading for ten tips on how to enjoy the best Saturday of the year.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Related Stories

Arrive Early
Doors open at noon. For the best festival experience, don't wait until late in the day to catch the headliners. Enjoy the best of the music scene all afternoon and evening long.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Have Your Tickets
The box office and Will Call are on 11th Avenue, between Acoma and Bannock streets. Go there and get sqaured away with your tickets.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Go VIP
VIP entry is at 11th and Acoma streets.Take advantage of the short lines with a VIP ticket.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Be Two or Under and Get in Free
Children two and under get in free. Children over two are welcome, but they must have tickets. Note: Only the  outdoor stages are all-ages. VIP section and all venues are 21+.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Know Where to Go
There are no remote box offices. Get your festival wristbands at one of three entry points in the main-stage festival area, tickets in hand.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Bike in
Bike parking is at the Denver Community Credit Union, 1075 Acoma Street. All bikes must be picked up by 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Seek Medical Care if You Need It
The first-aid tent is near the festival entrance, at 12th and Acoma.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Brandon Marshall

Know Where to Go
The restrooms are near the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stage, at the northwest corner of the festival grounds.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Pack Smart
Purses and small bags are allowed inside, but will be checked upon entry (including any return entry). Bring an empty water bottle: The free drinking water station is near the restrooms. Sunblock, blankets, cell phones and lighters are allowed, but leave your umbrellas, skateboards, tents and professional cameras at home, along with dogs and other pets.

Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival TipsEXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Come and Go as You Please
Leaving and returning is permitted, even encouraged. This is a day for exploration — so get out there and explore!

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 23, Golden Triangle neighborhood, westwordshowcase.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >