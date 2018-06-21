Ten Westword Music Showcase Survival Tips

The Westword Music Showcase is all about trying new things — listening to new bands, exploring new venues — but it helps to know the basics before you head over: basics like where to find restrooms, water and entrances. Keep reading for ten tips on how to enjoy the best Saturday of the year.

Arrive Early

Doors open at noon. For the best festival experience, don't wait until late in the day to catch the headliners. Enjoy the best of the music scene all afternoon and evening long.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Have Your Tickets

The box office and Will Call are on 11th Avenue, between Acoma and Bannock streets. Go there and get sqaured away with your tickets.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Go VIP

VIP entry is at 11th and Acoma streets.Take advantage of the short lines with a VIP ticket.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Be Two or Under and Get in Free

Children two and under get in free. Children over two are welcome, but they must have tickets. Note: Only the outdoor stages are all-ages. VIP section and all venues are 21+.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Know Where to Go

There are no remote box offices. Get your festival wristbands at one of three entry points in the main-stage festival area, tickets in hand.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Bike in

Bike parking is at the Denver Community Credit Union, 1075 Acoma Street. All bikes must be picked up by 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Seek Medical Care if You Need It

The first-aid tent is near the festival entrance, at 12th and Acoma.

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

Know Where to Go

The restrooms are near the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stage, at the northwest corner of the festival grounds.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Pack Smart

Purses and small bags are allowed inside, but will be checked upon entry (including any return entry). Bring an empty water bottle: The free drinking water station is near the restrooms. Sunblock, blankets, cell phones and lighters are allowed, but leave your umbrellas, skateboards, tents and professional cameras at home, along with dogs and other pets.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Come and Go as You Please

Leaving and returning is permitted, even encouraged. This is a day for exploration — so get out there and explore!



Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 23, Golden Triangle neighborhood, westwordshowcase.com.