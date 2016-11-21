Thanksgiving Eve 2016: Where to Hear Music in Denver on the Biggest Bar Night of the Year
|
Trancegiving returns to the Church.
Britt Chester
Thanks in part to college students returning to Denver for the holidays, Thanksgiving Eve, this Wednesday, November 23, 2016, aka Drinksgiving aka Black (Out) Wednesday, is the biggest bar night of the year. We've rounded up a number of EDM events as well as concerts happening the night before Thanksgiving. See the full list below, and check back on this post, as we will update it as we hear about other events.
CLUB/DANCE EVENTS
Trancegiving 2016, $15, 9 p.m., The Church
Ferry Corsten, one of the most popular trance DJ/producers in the world, headlines Global Dance's thirteenth annual Trancegiving. DJs Ecotek and Trajikk are also on board.
Tensnake, $10, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
German DJ and producer Marco Niemerski, who performs under the name Tensnake, knows a thing or two about house music and disco, as evidenced on his 2014 album, Glow. Niemerski also heads up his True Romance imprint.
Paris: 3rd Annual All Black Attire Party, $30/$50, 9 p.m., Exdo
This Paris-themed soiree, organized by Kevin Kain and Numerous Productions, features a birthday celebration for Yazz (from the television show Empire) as well as DJ Hollywood Cook, DJ Squizzy Taylor, KDJ Above, DJ Topshelf, DJ Ktone, Simes Carter and more.
Thanks for the Bass, $15-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
A night of dubstep featuring Phiso, Subject 31, Omega Mode, Crowell, Cubs and Sektah.
Late Night Radio, $19.99-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Alex Medellin's Late Night Radio is a project that has been creating a buzz lately, using samples to create hip-hop-styled electronic tracks. Russ Liquid Test, Flamingosis and Statik are also on the bill.
Figure x Protohype, $25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Figure knows all about the bass and excels at electro house while Los Angeles-based Protohype pioneered dub hop, a fusion of bass music and hip-hop.
Bassted: Kill the Noise, $20, 9 p.m., Beta
Bassted is part of the three-night Bassgiving celebration that features New York-based EDM producer Kill the Noise on Wednesday, Ephwurd on Thanksgiving and a Pendulum DJ set on Friday, November 25.
The Lipgloss Thanksgiving Eve Party, free, 9 p.m., Bar Standard
Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), Michael Trundle (boyhollow of Lipgloss) and Tim Alexander (DJ Tower of Outrun) spin indie, Brit pop and soul at this special edition of Lipgloss.
So What! The Club, $5, 9 p.m., Walnut Room
The hip-hop/soul/jazz dance night So What!, originally launched more than two decades ago by Step On Productions, embodies its motto: "Don't Front Just Funk."
Upcoming Events
-
Senses To Destroy
TicketsSat., Nov. 26, 8:00pm
-
Louis Hayes & UNC Jazz Faculty Ensemble
TicketsThu., Dec. 1, 7:00pm
-
Bonny Scott (AC/DC tribute)
TicketsFri., Dec. 2, 8:30pm
-
Hoppy Holidays
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 5:00pm
-
Draghoria
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 7:30pm
CONCERTS
12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited, $25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Casey Donahew Band, $18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
The Yawpers, $15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Pamlico Sound, $5/$10, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Wax, $18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Magic Beans, $20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Mannequin Pussy, $10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
West Side Saints, $8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Tombs, $12-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl
Sinatra Tribute - Lenny Kaye & Stacey Riley, $10-$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Brent Loveday & the Dirty Dollars, free, 8 p.m., Rockabillies
Thanksgiving Extravaganza, free, 10 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Wed., Nov. 23, 9:00pmTickets Trancegiving 2016: Ferry Corsten
The Church, Denver, CO
-
Wed., Nov. 23, 8:00pmTickets Thanks for The Bass
Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO
-
Wed., Nov. 23, 9:00pmTickets Kill The Noise
Beta, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1082 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
1160 Lincoln St.
Denver, CO 80203
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Layzie Bone
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 7:00pm
-
Casey Donahew Band
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 8:00pm
-
Mark Chesnutt
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 8:00pm
-
Colorado Wind Ensemble
TicketsFri., Dec. 2, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!