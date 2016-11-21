Thanksgiving Eve 2016: Where to Hear Music in Denver on the Biggest Bar Night of the Year

Trancegiving returns to the Church. Britt Chester

Thanks in part to college students returning to Denver for the holidays, Thanksgiving Eve, this Wednesday, November 23, 2016, aka Drinksgiving aka Black (Out) Wednesday, is the biggest bar night of the year. We've rounded up a number of EDM events as well as concerts happening the night before Thanksgiving. See the full list below, and check back on this post, as we will update it as we hear about other events.

CLUB/DANCE EVENTS

Trancegiving 2016, $15, 9 p.m., The Church

Ferry Corsten, one of the most popular trance DJ/producers in the world, headlines Global Dance's thirteenth annual Trancegiving. DJs Ecotek and Trajikk are also on board.

Tensnake, $10, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

German DJ and producer Marco Niemerski, who performs under the name Tensnake, knows a thing or two about house music and disco, as evidenced on his 2014 album, Glow. Niemerski also heads up his True Romance imprint.

Paris: 3rd Annual All Black Attire Party, $30/$50, 9 p.m., Exdo

This Paris-themed soiree, organized by Kevin Kain and Numerous Productions, features a birthday celebration for Yazz (from the television show Empire) as well as DJ Hollywood Cook, DJ Squizzy Taylor, KDJ Above, DJ Topshelf, DJ Ktone, Simes Carter and more.

Thanks for the Bass, $15-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

A night of dubstep featuring Phiso, Subject 31, Omega Mode, Crowell, Cubs and Sektah.

Late Night Radio, $19.99-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Alex Medellin's Late Night Radio is a project that has been creating a buzz lately, using samples to create hip-hop-styled electronic tracks. Russ Liquid Test, Flamingosis and Statik are also on the bill.

Figure x Protohype, $25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Figure knows all about the bass and excels at electro house while Los Angeles-based Protohype pioneered dub hop, a fusion of bass music and hip-hop.

Bassted: Kill the Noise, $20, 9 p.m., Beta

Bassted is part of the three-night Bassgiving celebration that features New York-based EDM producer Kill the Noise on Wednesday, Ephwurd on Thanksgiving and a Pendulum DJ set on Friday, November 25.

The Lipgloss Thanksgiving Eve Party, free, 9 p.m., Bar Standard

Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), Michael Trundle (boyhollow of Lipgloss) and Tim Alexander (DJ Tower of Outrun) spin indie, Brit pop and soul at this special edition of Lipgloss.

So What! The Club, $5, 9 p.m., Walnut Room

The hip-hop/soul/jazz dance night So What!, originally launched more than two decades ago by Step On Productions, embodies its motto: "Don't Front Just Funk."

CONCERTS

12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited, $25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Casey Donahew Band, $18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

The Yawpers, $15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Pamlico Sound, $5/$10, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Wax, $18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Magic Beans, $20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Mannequin Pussy, $10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

West Side Saints, $8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tombs, $12-$15, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl

Sinatra Tribute - Lenny Kaye & Stacey Riley, $10-$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Brent Loveday & the Dirty Dollars, free, 8 p.m., Rockabillies

Thanksgiving Extravaganza, free, 10 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

