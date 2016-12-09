The Best Concerts in Denver, December 9-11

Lola Black Eric Gruneisen

Lola Black's XXXmas and video premiere tonight, December 9, at the Gothic Theatre also features In the Whale, Against Himself, LaRissa Vienna & the Strange and 21 Taras while Papadosio is town for two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight and at the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow. This weekend's lineup also includes Helmet, Young Thug and Michael Franti. See all of our picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

The Wood Brothers

$26/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Switchfoot

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Wildlight and Ayla Nereo

$25/$30, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Papadosio

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lola Black's XXXmas

$10, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hell's Belles

$16, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Aesop Rock & Rock

$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre

Cowboy Mouth

$25/$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Broccoli Samurai

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Acoustic Eidolon

$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Youngest

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Rudy Royston Trio

$20, 6:30 & 8: 30 p.m., Dazzle

King Cardinal

$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Papadosio

$22.50/$25, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Martinez

$10, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Sing It To Me Santa: Michael Franti Trio

$10-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Travelin' McCourys

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Denver Black Sky IV

$20/$25, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Crystal Method

9 p.m., Beta

Jews Do Jews

$22/$24, 9 p.m., L2 Church

Winter Dew Tour: Joey Bada$$

$37.50, 8 p.m., Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge

The Nadas

$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Trout Steak Revival

$12-$17, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Cornmeal and Henhouse Prowlers

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Helmet

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Plastic Daggers

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Stephen Kellogg

$30-$40, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Scotty ATL

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Brent Cowles

$12-$15, 9 p.m, Larimer Lounge

Mandy Harvey

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Inactivists

$20, 7 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

KLOVE Xmas Concert 2016

$24.99/$59.99, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Young Thug

$30-$50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour

$32/$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Chris Daniels & Friends

$18-$20, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Against the Current

$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dave Simonett & Dave Carroll

$15/$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SuCh Holiday

$15/$18, 8 p.m., Jazz@Jack's

Eden Atwood

$10-$30, 9 p.m., Baur's Listening Room

