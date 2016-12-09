The Best Concerts in Denver, December 9-11
|
Lola Black
Eric Gruneisen
Lola Black's XXXmas and video premiere tonight, December 9, at the Gothic Theatre also features In the Whale, Against Himself, LaRissa Vienna & the Strange and 21 Taras while Papadosio is town for two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight and at the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow. This weekend's lineup also includes Helmet, Young Thug and Michael Franti. See all of our picks below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
The Wood Brothers
$26/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Switchfoot
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Wildlight and Ayla Nereo
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Papadosio
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lola Black's XXXmas
$10, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hell's Belles
$16, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Aesop Rock & Rock
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre
Cowboy Mouth
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Broccoli Samurai
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Acoustic Eidolon
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Youngest
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Rudy Royston Trio
$20, 6:30 & 8: 30 p.m., Dazzle
King Cardinal
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10
Papadosio
$22.50/$25, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Martinez
$10, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Sing It To Me Santa: Michael Franti Trio
$10-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Travelin' McCourys
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Denver Black Sky IV
$20/$25, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Crystal Method
9 p.m., Beta
Jews Do Jews
$22/$24, 9 p.m., L2 Church
Winter Dew Tour: Joey Bada$$
$37.50, 8 p.m., Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge
The Nadas
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Trout Steak Revival
$12-$17, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Cornmeal and Henhouse Prowlers
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Helmet
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Plastic Daggers
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Stephen Kellogg
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Scotty ATL
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Brent Cowles
$12-$15, 9 p.m, Larimer Lounge
Mandy Harvey
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
The Inactivists
$20, 7 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11
KLOVE Xmas Concert 2016
$24.99/$59.99, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Young Thug
$30-$50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour
$32/$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Chris Daniels & Friends
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
Against the Current
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dave Simonett & Dave Carroll
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SuCh Holiday
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Jazz@Jack's
Eden Atwood
$10-$30, 9 p.m., Baur's Listening Room
