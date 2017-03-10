The Best Concerts in Denver, March 10-12

Bro Safari headlines the Ogden Theatre Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. Miles Chrisigner

A number of acts perform two-night stands this weekend, including the Denver Gay Men's Chorus, which perform its "Heartthrobs: The Evolution of the Boy Band" program at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Bro Safari at the Ogden Theatre, the New Mastersounds at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, the Greyboy Allstars at the Fox Theatre and Split Lip Rayfield at Globe Hall. The weekend's lineup also includes Suicidal Tendencies at the Summit Music Hall, Roni Size at the Black Box and Samiam at the Marquis Theater. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus (also March 11)

$20-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Bro Safari (also March 11)

$27.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Suicidal Tendencies

$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The New Mastersounds (also March 11)

$22/$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Glass Delirium (farewell show)

$10/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

BaoBao Festival

$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., King Center

The Greyboy Allstars (also March 11)

$27.50-$42.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Joseph

$20/$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Great American Taxi

$10/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Davina & the Vagabonds

$23, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill

Samiam

$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Otis Taylor

$23/$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Railbenders

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Sailor Records SXSW Sendoff Party

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Viceroy

$18-$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Slow Caves

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Jane Monheit (also March 11)

$35, 7 and 9 p.m., Dazzle

Split Lip Rayfield (also March 11)

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Kings of Leon

$50-$75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Architects

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Troyboi

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Trout Steak Revival

$17.50-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hops+Handrails (featuring the Chris Robinson Brotherhood)

$15-$75, 12 p.m., Roosevelt Park and Pavilion, Longmont

Ides of Mae

$10, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Noam Pikelny

$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Pat McGee

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Bud Bronson & the Good Timers

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Roni Size

$15-$20, 9 p.m., The Black Box

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Minus the Bear

$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Growlers

$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Nick Schnebelen

$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Lockjaw

$10, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ian Ethan Case and Grayson Erhard

$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Linda Theus-Lee: Lena, Nina and Me

$15/$20, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

