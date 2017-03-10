The Best Concerts in Denver, March 10-12
|
Bro Safari headlines the Ogden Theatre Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11.
Miles Chrisigner
A number of acts perform two-night stands this weekend, including the Denver Gay Men's Chorus, which perform its "Heartthrobs: The Evolution of the Boy Band" program at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Bro Safari at the Ogden Theatre, the New Mastersounds at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, the Greyboy Allstars at the Fox Theatre and Split Lip Rayfield at Globe Hall. The weekend's lineup also includes Suicidal Tendencies at the Summit Music Hall, Roni Size at the Black Box and Samiam at the Marquis Theater. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus (also March 11)
$20-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Bro Safari (also March 11)
$27.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Suicidal Tendencies
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The New Mastersounds (also March 11)
$22/$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Glass Delirium (farewell show)
$10/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
BaoBao Festival
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., King Center
The Greyboy Allstars (also March 11)
$27.50-$42.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Joseph
$20/$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Great American Taxi
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Davina & the Vagabonds
$23, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill
Samiam
$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Otis Taylor
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Railbenders
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Sailor Records SXSW Sendoff Party
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Viceroy
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Slow Caves
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Jane Monheit (also March 11)
$35, 7 and 9 p.m., Dazzle
Split Lip Rayfield (also March 11)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Kings of Leon
$50-$75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Architects
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Troyboi
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Trout Steak Revival
$17.50-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hops+Handrails (featuring the Chris Robinson Brotherhood)
$15-$75, 12 p.m., Roosevelt Park and Pavilion, Longmont
Ides of Mae
$10, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater
Noam Pikelny
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Pat McGee
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Roni Size
$15-$20, 9 p.m., The Black Box
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Minus the Bear
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Growlers
$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Nick Schnebelen
$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Lockjaw
$10, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ian Ethan Case and Grayson Erhard
$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Linda Theus-Lee: Lena, Nina and Me
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
