The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, December 12-15
|
Lupe Fiasco headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Lupe Fiasco, who dropped his new song "Killers" last week, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15, while the Brian Setzer Orchestra brings its holiday show to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 13. This week's lineup also includes Mushroomhead, Planes Mistaken for Stars, Red Fang and Joe Russo's Almost Dead. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
Mushroomhead
$20-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour
$30/$35, 9 p.m., Aggie Theater, Fort Collins
DigiTour Winter
$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
For King and Country
$19.50-$107, 7 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs
Snoop Dogg
$35-$55, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
$29.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Josh Garrels
$25, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Animals as Leaders
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Red Fang
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
J.WAIL
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Brother Ali
$15-$20, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Planes Mistaken for Stars
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tele Novella
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Fake Awake
$8, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Grim&Darling
$8, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
Lupe Fiasco
$15, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DubSkin
free-$10, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Brother Ali
$18/$22, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins
Queensryche
$24-$26, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Vale of Pnath
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Brothertiger
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
X&G
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
