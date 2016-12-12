menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, December 12-15

The Best Shows in Denver This Week, December 5-8


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, December 12-15

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 5:17 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Lupe Fiasco headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15.EXPAND
Lupe Fiasco headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15.
Kenneth Hamblin III
A A

Lupe Fiasco, who dropped his new song "Killers" last week, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15, while the Brian Setzer Orchestra brings its holiday show to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 13. This week's lineup also includes Mushroomhead, Planes Mistaken for Stars, Red Fang and Joe Russo's Almost Dead. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

Mushroomhead
$20-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour
$30/$35, 9 p.m., Aggie Theater, Fort Collins

DigiTour Winter
$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

For King and Country
$19.50-$107, 7 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

Snoop Dogg
$35-$55, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

Related Stories

The Brian Setzer Orchestra
$29.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Josh Garrels
$25, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Animals as Leaders
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Red Fang
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

J.WAIL
$10-$12, 8 p.m.,  Cervantes' Other Side

Brother Ali
$15-$20, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Upcoming Events

Planes Mistaken for Stars
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tele Novella
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Fake Awake
$8, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Grim&Darling
$8, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Lupe Fiasco
$15, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DubSkin
free-$10, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Brother Ali
$18/$22, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Queensryche
$24-$26, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Vale of Pnath
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Brothertiger
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

X&G
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Paramount Theatre
More Info
More Info

1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-0106

www.paramountdenver.com

miles
Summit Music Hall
More Info
More Info

1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-487-0111

www.thesummitmusichall.com

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >