The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, December 12-15

EXPAND Lupe Fiasco headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15. Kenneth Hamblin III

Lupe Fiasco, who dropped his new song "Killers" last week, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15, while the Brian Setzer Orchestra brings its holiday show to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 13. This week's lineup also includes Mushroomhead, Planes Mistaken for Stars, Red Fang and Joe Russo's Almost Dead. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

Mushroomhead

$20-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour

$30/$35, 9 p.m., Aggie Theater, Fort Collins

DigiTour Winter

$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

For King and Country

$19.50-$107, 7 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

Snoop Dogg

$35-$55, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

$29.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Josh Garrels

$25, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Animals as Leaders

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Red Fang

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

J.WAIL

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Brother Ali

$15-$20, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Planes Mistaken for Stars

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tele Novella

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Fake Awake

$8, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Grim&Darling

$8, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Lupe Fiasco

$15, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DubSkin

free-$10, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Brother Ali

$18/$22, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Queensryche

$24-$26, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Vale of Pnath

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Brothertiger

$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

X&G

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

