The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, December 19-22

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, December 19-22

Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Rebirth Brass Band
Rebirth Brass Band
Zara Walsh via Dallas Observer
New Orleans-based Rebirth Brass Band funks up the Bluebird Theater for two nights this week while the Grammy-winning gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama perform Christmas songs at the L2 Church tonight and Celtic Woman teams up with the Colorado Symphony tomorrow night for a night of holiday favorites at Boettcher Concert Hall. Also, the Denver Noise Fest is at the Globe Hall on Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22.  See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

The Blind Boys of Alabama
$44/$46, 7:30 p.m., L2 Church

Monday Night Menagerie
$10, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Christmas in the Rockies V
$30/$35, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Celtic Woman
$29, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Hoodoo's Green Tree Christmas Party
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

The Lituation
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Willie Houston Blues Band
$10, 8:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Marguerite Juenemann
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Don Byron & The Adam Bartczak Democracy
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

"You Can't Come" - Reese and Future Heroes
$20, 9 p.m.,  Larimer Lounge

Purnell Steen
$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Denver Noise Fest (also December 22)
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

Deck the Hall: Myro/ Twine/ Benzmixer B2B Definitive/ Gangus / Swayd / Ryuk
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Big Gigantic (DJ set)
$40, 9 p.m., Beta

Rebirth Brass Band (also December 23)
$19.99-$40, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

For the Love of Locals 12
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

El Javi and Los Retro 45
$10/$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SF1
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

