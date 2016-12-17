The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, December 19-22
Rebirth Brass Band
Zara Walsh via Dallas Observer
New Orleans-based Rebirth Brass Band funks up the Bluebird Theater for two nights this week while the Grammy-winning gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama perform Christmas songs at the L2 Church tonight and Celtic Woman teams up with the Colorado Symphony tomorrow night for a night of holiday favorites at Boettcher Concert Hall. Also, the Denver Noise Fest is at the Globe Hall on Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
The Blind Boys of Alabama
$44/$46, 7:30 p.m., L2 Church
Monday Night Menagerie
$10, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Christmas in the Rockies V
$30/$35, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
Celtic Woman
$29, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Hoodoo's Green Tree Christmas Party
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
The Lituation
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Willie Houston Blues Band
$10, 8:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Marguerite Juenemann
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Don Byron & The Adam Bartczak Democracy
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21
"You Can't Come" - Reese and Future Heroes
$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Purnell Steen
$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Denver Noise Fest (also December 22)
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
Deck the Hall: Myro/ Twine/ Benzmixer B2B Definitive/ Gangus / Swayd / Ryuk
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Big Gigantic (DJ set)
$40, 9 p.m., Beta
Rebirth Brass Band (also December 23)
$19.99-$40, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
For the Love of Locals 12
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
El Javi and Los Retro 45
$10/$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SF1
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
