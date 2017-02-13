The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, February 13-16
|
Sting headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Valentine's Day.
Aaron Thackeray
Sting, touring in support of his new album, 57th & 9th, performs at the Fillmore Auditorium on Valentine's Day, (Tuesday, February 14), while genre-bending act Kneebody previews music from its forthcoming album, Anti-Hero, at the King Center tonight. This week's lineup also includes Savoy at Boulder's Fox Theatre, Circa Survive at the Ogden Theatre and Skrillex at Belly Up Aspen. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Kneebody
$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., King Center for the Performing Arts
The Danish String Quartet
$10-$35, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Aqueous
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
These Streets
$7-$10, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Bell Biv DeVoe
$49-$119, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Sting
$90, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Circa Survive
$23-$33, 7 :30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Amaranthe
$22, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Kodo DADAN 2017 (also February 15)
$29-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Gasoline Lollipops
$10-$20, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Groovement
$5/$10, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Skrillex
$115/$275, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
Muna
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Tennyson
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Katie Glassman & Snapshot
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
ABBA Mania
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Silent Planet
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater
Michigan Rattlers
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Kris Lager Band
$8-$12, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
CloZee and Psymbionic
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Everything in Its Right Place: The Music of Radiohead & Ravel
$5-$15, 7:30 p.m., King Center for the Performing Arts
Savoy
$29.50/$35, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Big Wu
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Dwight Yoakam
$98-$525, 7 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
GhostPulse
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
The Roomsounds
$8-$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
The Burial Plot
$10-$12, 8 p.m., The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Steve Poltz
$20-$25, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
