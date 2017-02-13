The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, February 13-16

EXPAND Sting headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Valentine's Day. Aaron Thackeray

Sting, touring in support of his new album, 57th & 9th, performs at the Fillmore Auditorium on Valentine's Day, (Tuesday, February 14), while genre-bending act Kneebody previews music from its forthcoming album, Anti-Hero, at the King Center tonight. This week's lineup also includes Savoy at Boulder's Fox Theatre, Circa Survive at the Ogden Theatre and Skrillex at Belly Up Aspen. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Kneebody

$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., King Center for the Performing Arts

The Danish String Quartet

$10-$35, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Aqueous

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

These Streets

$7-$10, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Bell Biv DeVoe

$49-$119, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Sting

$90, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Circa Survive

$23-$33, 7 :30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Amaranthe

$22, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Kodo DADAN 2017 (also February 15)

$29-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Gasoline Lollipops

$10-$20, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Groovement

$5/$10, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Skrillex

$115/$275, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

Muna

$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tennyson

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Katie Glassman & Snapshot

$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

ABBA Mania

$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Silent Planet

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Michigan Rattlers

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Kris Lager Band

$8-$12, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

CloZee and Psymbionic

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Everything in Its Right Place: The Music of Radiohead & Ravel

$5-$15, 7:30 p.m., King Center for the Performing Arts

Savoy

$29.50/$35, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Big Wu

$15/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Dwight Yoakam

$98-$525, 7 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

GhostPulse

$8-$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

The Roomsounds

$8-$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Burial Plot

$10-$12, 8 p.m., The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Steve Poltz

$20-$25, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

