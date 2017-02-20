The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, February 20-23

The Reverend Horton Heat plays five nights at the Larimer Lounge this week. Jon Solomon

The Reverend Horton Heat, who has already played three shows in Colorado this month, continues his run, joining Jello Biafra for five nights at the Larimer Lounge, Tuesday, February 21, through Saturday, February 25. The Supersuckers and Reno Divorce will provide support on the first three shows and Wayne "The Train" Hancock will join the lineup over the weekend. Otep plays two shows in the area, and Trev Rich headlines the Gothic on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Overkill

$28-$32, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Otep

$19-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Purple Squirrel

free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Blind Pilot

$21/$25, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Waterparks and Too Close to Touch

$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Otep

$18, 7 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Ft. Collins

Reverend Horton Heat (playing through February 25)

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Voideater

$5-$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Rene Marie (also February 22)

$27, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Yo-Yo Ma

$60 and up, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

'80s New Wave Festival

$20, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The California Honeydrops

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre

Billy Strings

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Authority Zero

$13/$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Trev Rich

$12-$50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Aesthetic Perfection

$18, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Whethan

$15.50/$18.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Dada

$25/$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Milemarker

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

3 Amigos: Roger Clyne, Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

California Honeydrops

$20-$40, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Tana Victoria

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa

$17-$19, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge