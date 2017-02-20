The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, February 20-23
|
The Reverend Horton Heat plays five nights at the Larimer Lounge this week.
Jon Solomon
The Reverend Horton Heat, who has already played three shows in Colorado this month, continues his run, joining Jello Biafra for five nights at the Larimer Lounge, Tuesday, February 21, through Saturday, February 25. The Supersuckers and Reno Divorce will provide support on the first three shows and Wayne "The Train" Hancock will join the lineup over the weekend. Otep plays two shows in the area, and Trev Rich headlines the Gothic on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Overkill
$28-$32, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Otep
$19-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Purple Squirrel
free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Blind Pilot
$21/$25, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Waterparks and Too Close to Touch
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Otep
$18, 7 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Ft. Collins
Reverend Horton Heat (playing through February 25)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Voideater
$5-$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Rene Marie (also February 22)
$27, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Yo-Yo Ma
$60 and up, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
'80s New Wave Festival
$20, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
The California Honeydrops
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre
Billy Strings
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Authority Zero
$13/$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Trev Rich
$12-$50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Aesthetic Perfection
$18, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Whethan
$15.50/$18.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Dada
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Milemarker
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
3 Amigos: Roger Clyne, Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
California Honeydrops
$20-$40, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Tana Victoria
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
