The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, February 6-9
|
Angel Olsen plays two Denver area shows this week.
Mike Brooks via Dallas Observer
Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen plays two Denver shows this week: the first at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday, February 9, and the second at the Bluebird on Friday, February 10. Austin-based guitar ace Eric Johnson performs solo acoustic shows at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Tuesday, February 7, and at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, February 8. Also, Foundations of Funk (which includes original Meters members George Porter Jr. and Zigaboo Modeliste as well as Medeski, Martin and Wood keyboardist John Medeski and New Mastersounds guitarist Eddie Roberts) is at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, February 9. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Iration
$22.50/$25, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Datsik
$18/$20, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
Kevin Garrett
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Cabaret for a Cause
$15, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Eric Johnson
$22/$25, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Ft. Collins
Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles
free, 7 :30 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Eric Johnson
$32.50-$37.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bleep Bloop
$13/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
RE:Search
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Broomfield Council on the Arts & Humanities Benefit featuring Lannie Garrett
$32/$37, 6 p.m., Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield
Expire
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Upcoming Events
-
Be Our Valentine with Bryce & Bethany Merritt
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 7:00pm
-
Modern Midnitez Greeley's Premier Night of Funk
TicketsThu., Feb. 16, 8:00pm
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 4
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Just Juice
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 8:00pm
-
Reverend Horton Heat
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 8:30pm
Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Organic Monk: The Organization Plays the Music of Thelonious Monk
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Trible Seeds
$22.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Foundations of Funk
$28-$32, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Angel Olsen
$18-$20, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Kayzo
$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Sango
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Leopold & His Fiction
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Dr. Montgomery Maxwell
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sierra Hull
$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Gladiators
$12-$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Dreadnought
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Steve ’N' Seagulls
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Missy & Heine Andersen
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
Related Events
-
Thu., Feb. 9, 8:30pmFoundations of Funk
Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO
-
Wed., Feb. 8, 8:00pmTickets Eric Johnson
Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO
-
Thu., Feb. 9, 8:00pmTickets Angel Olsen
Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO
Related Locations
3263 S. Broadway
Englewood, CO 80110
2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra
TicketsMon., Feb. 6, 7:00pm
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 3
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:00pm
-
Invogue Records Unplugged Tour
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 8:00pm
-
"Hopeless Romantics"
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!