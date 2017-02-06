The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, February 6-9

Angel Olsen plays two Denver area shows this week. Mike Brooks via Dallas Observer

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen plays two Denver shows this week: the first at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday, February 9, and the second at the Bluebird on Friday, February 10. Austin-based guitar ace Eric Johnson performs solo acoustic shows at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Tuesday, February 7, and at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, February 8. Also, Foundations of Funk (which includes original Meters members George Porter Jr. and Zigaboo Modeliste as well as Medeski, Martin and Wood keyboardist John Medeski and New Mastersounds guitarist Eddie Roberts) is at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, February 9. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Iration

$22.50/$25, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Datsik

$18/$20, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

Kevin Garrett

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Cabaret for a Cause

$15, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Eric Johnson

$22/$25, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Ft. Collins

Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra

$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles

free, 7 :30 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Eric Johnson

$32.50-$37.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bleep Bloop

$13/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

RE:Search

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Broomfield Council on the Arts & Humanities Benefit featuring Lannie Garrett

$32/$37, 6 p.m., Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield

Expire

$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Organic Monk: The Organization Plays the Music of Thelonious Monk

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Trible Seeds

$22.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Foundations of Funk

$28-$32, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Angel Olsen

$18-$20, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Kayzo

$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Sango

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Leopold & His Fiction

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Dr. Montgomery Maxwell

$8-$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sierra Hull

$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Gladiators

$12-$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Dreadnought

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Steve ’N' Seagulls

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Missy & Heine Andersen

$15-$25, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge