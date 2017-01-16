The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 16-19

EXPAND Jazz trio the Bad Plus is at Dazzle for two nights. Josh Goleman

Renegade jazz trio The Bad Plus returns to Dazzle for four sets over two nights this week. Metal band Dirkschneider, fronted by former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider, is at the Bluebird tonight, and hip-hop acts the Beatnuts, Big Pooh and Termanology team up for two shows in the area. This week's lineup also includes Deorro, Felly, John Paul White (formerly of the Civil Wars) and Midge Ure, once the singer of Ultravox. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Dirkschneider

$30/$35, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology

$10-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Denver Avant-Garde Music Society

Free, 7 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

August Burns Red

$23, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Bad Plus (also January 18)

$27-$30, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Organ Trio Reboot

$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Deorro

$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Felly

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Floozies

$5-$10, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Fort Defiance

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Midge Ure

$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Royal Teeth

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Brett Dennen

$30, 7 p.m., eTown Hall

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

John Paul White

$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Marc Rizzo

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Hilary Scott

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill

Silver Face

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Late Ones

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Vanilla Milkshakes

$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge