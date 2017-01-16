The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 16-19
|
Jazz trio the Bad Plus is at Dazzle for two nights.
Josh Goleman
Renegade jazz trio The Bad Plus returns to Dazzle for four sets over two nights this week. Metal band Dirkschneider, fronted by former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider, is at the Bluebird tonight, and hip-hop acts the Beatnuts, Big Pooh and Termanology team up for two shows in the area. This week's lineup also includes Deorro, Felly, John Paul White (formerly of the Civil Wars) and Midge Ure, once the singer of Ultravox. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JANUARY 16
Dirkschneider
$30/$35, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology
$10-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Denver Avant-Garde Music Society
Free, 7 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
August Burns Red
$23, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Bad Plus (also January 18)
$27-$30, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Organ Trio Reboot
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
Deorro
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Felly
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Floozies
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins
Fort Defiance
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Midge Ure
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Royal Teeth
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Brett Dennen
$30, 7 p.m., eTown Hall
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
John Paul White
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Marc Rizzo
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Hilary Scott
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill
Silver Face
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
The Late Ones
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Vanilla Milkshakes
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
