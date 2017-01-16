menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 16-19

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 16-19

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Jazz trio the Bad Plus is at Dazzle for two nights.EXPAND
Josh Goleman
Renegade jazz trio The Bad Plus returns to Dazzle for four sets over two nights this week. Metal band Dirkschneider, fronted by former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider, is at the Bluebird tonight, and hip-hop acts the Beatnuts, Big Pooh and Termanology team up for two shows in the area. This week's lineup also includes Deorro, Felly, John Paul White (formerly of the Civil Wars) and Midge Ure, once the singer of Ultravox. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Dirkschneider
$30/$35, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology
$10-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Denver Avant-Garde Music Society
Free, 7 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

August Burns Red
$23, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Bad Plus (also January 18)
$27-$30, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Organ Trio Reboot
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Deorro
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Felly
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Floozies
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Fort Defiance
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Midge Ure
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Royal Teeth
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Brett Dennen
$30, 7 p.m., eTown Hall

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

John Paul White
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Marc Rizzo
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Hilary Scott
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill

Silver Face
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Late Ones
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Vanilla Milkshakes
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

miles
Dazzle Restaurant & Lounge
More Info
More Info

930 Lincoln St.
Denver, CO 80203

303-839-5100

www.dazzlejazz.com

miles
Ogden Theatre
More Info
More Info

935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

miles
Bluebird Theater
More Info
More Info

3317 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-377-1666

www.bluebirdtheater.net

