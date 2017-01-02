The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 2-5
|
Reel Big Fish (pictured) teams up with Anti-Flag this week.
Jim Bricker via Houston Press
Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag share this week at the Ogden Theatre, while Orgy and Powerman 5000 are at Herman's Hideaway. Also on deck this week are singer-songwriter Dar Williams at Swallow Hill, country singer Aaron Watson at the Grizzly Rose and R&B, and soul singer Chrisette Michele at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JANUARY 2
Nahko and Medicine for the People
$50, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
Judo Chop
9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
Orgy and Powerman 5000
$15, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Silver and Gold
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Flaural
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Kaitlyn "Kdubbs" Williams & Julian Cary Collective
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag
$27-$30, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pross
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
On Repeat
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
Aaron Watson
$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Chrisette Michele
$40-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Nappy Roots
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dar Williams
$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
Three Trumpets: Gabe Mervine, Tom Gershwin, Josh Reed
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Dazzle
