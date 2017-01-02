The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 2-5

Reel Big Fish (pictured) teams up with Anti-Flag this week. Jim Bricker via Houston Press

Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag share this week at the Ogden Theatre, while Orgy and Powerman 5000 are at Herman's Hideaway. Also on deck this week are singer-songwriter Dar Williams at Swallow Hill, country singer Aaron Watson at the Grizzly Rose and R&B, and soul singer Chrisette Michele at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Nahko and Medicine for the People

$50, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

Judo Chop

9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

Orgy and Powerman 5000

$15, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Silver and Gold

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Flaural

$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Kaitlyn "Kdubbs" Williams & Julian Cary Collective

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag

$27-$30, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pross

$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

On Repeat

$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

Aaron Watson

$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Chrisette Michele

$40-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Nappy Roots

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dar Williams

$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Three Trumpets: Gabe Mervine, Tom Gershwin, Josh Reed

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Dazzle